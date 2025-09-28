Dallas Goedert's Two TDs, Blocked Punt Help Eagles Open 24-6 Lead In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – Tight end Dallas Goedert did something he hadn’t done in nearly four years – he caught two touchdown passes. Both came on shovel passes, one from a bunch formation to Jalen Hurts’ right, the other on a play-action fake to Saquon Barkley that went into the teeth of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense.
The last time Goedert had two TD catches was in Dec, of 2021 with Gardner Minshew as the quarterback. The two scores helped the Eagles open a 24-6 lead at halftime in a battle of unbeaten teams at Raymond James Stadium.
Goedert had four catches for 37 yards to go along with his two first-half scores.
The Eagles got off to the fast start they wanted under a blistering Florida sun when Cam Latu found a little crack in the middle of the Bucs’ offensive line, laid out perfectly, and blocked punter Riley Dixon’s punt. Sydney Brown found the bouncing ball and raced 35 yards untouched for his second career touchdown.
The game was just over two minutes old, and the Eagles were already on the scoreboard, 7-0.
Last year, also in Week 4, they came to Tampa and trailed 24-0 midway through the second quarter.
The first touchdown of Browns career game when he was a rookie and intercepted a Kyler Murray pass and took it 99 yards to the end zone.
It was the second straight kick the Eagles blocked and scored a touchdown on, dating back to last year’s blocked field goal that Jordan Davis returned 61 yards for a touchdown as the fourth-quarter clock expired.
The Eagles offense did its part to add to the lead, using 4 minutes, 14 seconds to move 73 yards in eight plays, getting a two-yard TD pass from Hurts to Goedert to make it 14-0. A big play on the drive was a 29-yard run by Hurts to thew 2-yard line.
Hurts completed 15 of 16 passes for 130 yards, with two touchdowns, for a passe rating of 140.1. He added 42 yards rushing while helping the Eagles convert thre of five on third down. Saquon Barkley ran for 18 yards and added another 31 yards in receptions.
The Bucs got a field goal that was aided by a pair of penalties totaling 30 yards against the Eagles. Cooper DeJean was called for taunting, and on the next play, Jalyx Hunt was penalized for a personal foul. The Eagles defense stiffened from there to force a 42-yard field goal.
Jalen Carter's roghing the passer penalty on third down that would've forced a punt in the final seconds helped move Tampa into position to get a 65-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin as the first half expired. The kick was one yard short of the NFL record set by Justin Tucker, formerly of the Ravens.
The Eagles defense continued to make plays, getting a sack from Zack Baun and a batted down ball at the line of scrimmage from Moro Ojomo. Both plays came on third down.
The score grew to 21-3 with a 67-yard march that took six plays and used 3:44. The big plays were a 22-yard catch from Goedert and a 16-yard reception from Grant Calcaterra on back-to-back plays.
More NFL: Beating Bucs' "Evil Genius" And The Heat Keys To Eagles Winning In Tampa