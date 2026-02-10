Eagles Predicted to Draft 'Jalen Hurts’ New Best Friend'

It's going to be a long offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles after a tough end to the 2025 season. While that is the case, the fanbase should have hope right now.

The last time the Eagles were bounced early in the playoffs, they responded by going out and bringing in guys like Saquon Barkley, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Zack Baun, Mekhi Becton and others. It resulted in a juggernaut of a team in 2024 that went on to win Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles don't have as many holes to fill as they did before the 2024 season, but there is still work to do, of course. The early speculation of the offseason has been the tight end position. That's not shocking seeing how Dallas Goedert is a pending free agent. At this time last year, Goedert was among the most talked-about trade candidates in football, although the Eagles ultimately held onto him after restructuring his deal. Now, the position is up in the air and with each passing day, it seems like another mock draft drops with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq as the solution. The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner dropped a mock draft of his own after the Super Bowl and threw Sadiq's name out there.

The Eagles need to figure out the tight end position

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries the ball defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"No. 23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon," Baumgardner wrote. "This feels too perfect, so it probably won’t happen. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a team in the top 20 — maybe even the top 15 — pull the trigger on Sadiq, whose potential as a three-down, scheme-proof, playmaking tight end is elite. He could become Jalen Hurts’ (and Saquon Barkley’s) new best friend."

At this time of the year, you're going to see mock drafts all over the place. It's much easier to project draft picks than it is to actually make them. On draft night, there will be variables that no one currently sees coming. That is the case each and every year. But it's almost surprising how Sadiq is almost the universal pick for the in mock drafts across the football world right now.

The NFL Scouting Combine will kick off later in February, which could change the buzz around the league. But as of right now, many around the league seem to think that Sadiq will be the guy for Philadelphia.

