Despite Hype Elsewhere, Eagles' Young WRs Are Still Favorites For Roster Spots
PHILADELPHIA - Down roster, training camp wide receiver hype tends to dissipate quickly.
Rewind to the spring, and speedster Danny Gray was getting some love after a season spent as one of the Eagles’ better scout-team players.
By Tuesday afternoon, Gray was waived/injured because the Eagles needed healthy bodies at the position for camp reps, and a finger issue was keeping the SMU product from participating.
Early camp sensation Terrace Marshall was also rolled up on from behind during Tuesday’s practice, pointing his trajectory downward.
Furthermore, while recent camp sensation Elijah Cooks might be a better receiver than second-year players Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson, it sure feels like the young guys are where the Eagles want to end up at a top-heavy position led by second-team All-Pro A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson.
The perception is that Ainias Smith can fit a role as a manufactured-touch player and potential punt returner, while Wilson is a heavyweight blocker for a run-first offense who can also help Michael Clay’s coverage units on special teams.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts expressed confidence in both Smith and Wilson on Tuesday.
“Those guys have grown, eager to take advantage of their opportunities,” Hurts said of his two young receivers. “They’ve shown up and made some plays, and they have some they want back ultimately, but it’s all about learning from it.
“One thing I never question is their desire. I have a lot of confidence in those guys and the direction they’re going in.”
Cooks or a healthy Marshall might serve as better insurance policies for Brown and Smith outside the numbers as pure receivers if injuries occur, but that’s not how you build a winning roster.
Down roster WRs need to contribute elsewhere, and that’s why Smith and Wilson are still tracking positively when it comes to the initial 53-man cutdown day.