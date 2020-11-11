SI.com
EagleMaven
Doug Pederson Reacts to Brett Favre's Comments on Nick Foles vs. Carson Wentz

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – Carson Wentz grew up in North Dakota idolizing Brett Favre when Favre was writing his Hall of Fame resume with the Green Bay Packers.

Favre, however, doesn’t seem to share that admiration when it comes to Wentz, saying on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday that the Eagles should have traded Wentz and kept Nick Foles after the 2017 season.

“I think he’s very capable,” said Favre of Wentz. “I think we’re all in agreement he has the tools. I’m going to err on the side of lack of consistency, who are you throwing to more than anything. They’ve had to mix and mingle players in and out. That being said other quarterbacks have managed to handle that very well, so I get the other side of the argument, you have to make it work.

“I actually thought they should have kept Nick Foles rather than Carson Wentz just based off production and where they got to. They won a Super Bowl with Foles. That was a little bit surprising. They’re obviously banking on his upside. How many more years do you let it linger before you stick with him or cut bait? That’s a question only they can answer.”

The whole thing seems rather silly, given the fact that Foles lost his job in Jacksonville to Gardner Minshew and could very well be losing it to Mitchel Trubisky in Chicago if the Bears’ offensive struggles continue.

Still, Pederson addressed those comments on Wednesday morning. Initially, it seemed Pederson left the door open on Favre being right.

Pederson’s first answer on Favre’s remarks: “I respect Brett’s opinion. We are friends but I haven’t talked to him and he’s entitled to that. That’s about it.”

True, Pederson was Favre’s backup in Green Bay for a number of seasons and the two are good friends.

Pederson was asked a second time if the media was “to assume that’s not your opinion.”

Pederson responded: “I respect Brett’s opinion. He’s entitled to his opinion, and that’s fine and I’ll leave it at that.”

Except he didn’t leave it at that. The final question of his nearly 18-minute videoconference call gave him a chance to clarify if he agrees with Favre.

“Carson’s our guy, Carson’s our draft pick, Carson’s the guy that’s going to carry us and lead this football team,” said the coach. “Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. Those aren’t my words, those aren’t Howie’s (GM Roseman) words, Jeffrey’s (owner Lurie) words, those are his words. I respect that opinion whatever he wants to say, we’re going to remain friends.

“It doesn’t bother me one way or the other. All I know is Carson Wentz is our guy. It’s my job to get Carson Wentz to play better, do better, and help this football team win as it is to get everybody else to play better.

"Again, I respect his opinion his words, those aren’t mine. Please don’t put words in my mouth or we’re going to have a problem. Carson’s our guy, bottom line, end of story.”

Getting Wentz to play better is certainly a second-half must, though Favre doesn’t believe the coaches are complicit in Wentz’s first-half struggle, during which he has turned over the ball 16 times.

“I know Doug, we were together for a long time,” said Favre. “Very simple coach, will put you in the best possible opportunity to succeed. He’s not going to complicate things, so I know it’s not Doug. I’m going to write it off as too many injuries right now.”

Asked later if he had heard Favre's comments, Wentz said he had not.

