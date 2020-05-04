Doug Pederson Recalls Don Shula's Impact on his Career

Doug Pederson’s list of his greatest moments in football is short and sweet.

First, winning Super Bowl LII as coach of the Eagles

Second, leading the Miami Dolphins to a historic win as a backup quarterback.

Pederson revealed that list while talking with reporters last year in the days leading up to the Eagles game against the Dolphins in Miami on Dec. 1.

The Eagles coach talked about coming into the second half of a game in 1993. He helped the Dolphins beat Philly that day, 19-14, and that win was the 325 of Miami head coach Don Shula’s career, which made him the NFL’s winningest coach.

Shula passed away on Monday at the age of 90.

He was an NFL legend who owns 347 wins, more than any coach. His 1972 Dolphins team went 17-0, the only team in NFL history to finish a season undefeated and a record that still. Stands today.

"He was the ultimate coach on and off the field,” said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in a statement. “A teacher of excellence, integrity, and character with his friends, family, players, and all who came in contact with him. An incredible person. My deepest condolences to his wonderful wife Mary Anne and the entire Shula family."

Shula took a chance on Pederson as an undrafted rookie free agent in 1991, but it would be two years before Pederson threw his first pass, and it came during a game against the Eagles when he had to enter in the second half after Scott Mitchell left with an injury.

"They made it pretty easy for me,” said Pederson on a conference call with reporters last year prior to the Eagles’ regular-season game with the Dolphins.

“I threw easy passes. I only had to throw it six times. I was excited. I led two drives that we kicked field goals on and it was enough to win the game. My throws were easy ones – underneath stuff, high-percentage throws.

"We won the game and it was a great feeling. I'm a very small part of that piece in NFL history. I'm a footnote, I guess you'd say. I'm not even sure how many people know that I was the quarterback who came in and played."

Shula gave Pederson all the credit in the wake of the historic win.

"Doug did a heck of a job," said Shula at the time. "He kept his cool and he made the plays. He hadn't played any kind of real football to speak of, but he got the job done."

Pederson will forever remember Shula and the impact the coach had on his career.

"Coach Don Shula has been an inspiration to me throughout my entire career, not only as a player in the NFL but also now as a head coach,” said Pederson on the Eagles’ web site. “He believed enough in me as an undrafted player in 1991 to give me an opportunity in the league, and it was truly an honor to play for him.

“He taught me how to be a professional both on and off the field through his attention to detail. I learned so much from him about how to relate to players and how to lead your team. He is one of the greatest coaches in the history of our sport, and his impact will be long-lasting. It is with deepest sympathy that my thoughts and prayers go out to the Shula family.”