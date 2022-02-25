Eagles Add Renell Wren to the Mix at DT

The Eagles signed the former fourth-round pick out of Arizona State

With talent-gathering season set to ramp up over the next few weeks, the Eagles got an early start by signing defensive tackle Renell Wren to a futures deal, according to his agent Kenny Zuckerman.

A 2019 fourth-round pick out of Arizona State by the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, Wren, 26, is a very big interior prospect at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds but had some injury issues early in his career.

He played 11 games as a rookie and even started two before playing just one game over the past two seasons.

Wren joins a DT rotation in Philadelphia that includes Pro Bowl-level players Fletcher Cox and Javin Hargrave as well as a solid second-year prospect in Milton Williams. The Eagles also have 2021 sixth-round pick Marlon Tuipulotu and Marvin Wilson under contract at defensive tackle.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and his defensive line coach Tracy Rocker would like a four-man rotation at the position and the No. 4 from last season, veteran Hassan Ridgeway, is set to become an unrestricted free agent and is unlikely to return.

Back in 2019, Wren really opened some eyes at the Senior Bowl after a 4.5-sack season in which he was named All-Pac 12 at ASU.

The Eagles are unlikely to sign a DT in free agency or address the position early in the draft due to the presence of Cox and Hargrave, two accomplished, big-money players, so Wren should get an opportunity with the other young players assembled to carve out a role.

