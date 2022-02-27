Eagles' Andy Weidl in the Mix to be Steelers' Next GM

A Pittsburgh native, Andy Weidl could be returning to the place it all started for him

The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide-ranging search for their next GM turned to an old friend this week in the form of the Eagles’ top scout, Andy Weidl.

Weidl, a Steel City native, started his now 20-plus year scouting career in Pittsburgh as a player personnel assistant with the Steelers back in 1998-99.

Since then, he has climbed the ranks with stops in New Orleans and Baltimore before being brought to Philadelphia by Joe Douglas, now the New York Jets GM, as his right-hand man in the scouting department.

When Douglas got the job with the Jets, Weidl was promoted and currently leads the Eagles’ entire scouting department as vice president of player personnel. He’s No. 3 on the current Philadelphia flow chart when it comes to football operations behind GM Howie Roseman and VP of football operations Catherine Raiche.

Weidl is also the third Eagles’ front office member to interview for a GM job in this hiring cycle, joining Raiche and former co-director of player personnel Brandon Brown, who both talked to the Vikings before Minnesota ultimately landed on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Brown ultimately got the assistant GM job with the New York Giants as Joe Schoen's No. 2 and Ian Cunningham, who shared the director of player personnel job with Brown, got the assistant GM gig with Chicago under Ryan Poles.

Both Brown and Cunningham worked under Weidl with the Eagles.

The Steelers’ current search is an extension one and Weidl is one of 12 known candidates to interview so far.

Pittsburgh can afford to take its time and be very disciplined because its highly-regarded current GM, Kevin Colbert, is not leaving until after the NFL Draft this spring.

