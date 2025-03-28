Eagles Announce Several Changes To Coaching Staff
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles made their offseason coaching moves official on Friday. Most have been reported already, but the promotion of Tyler Yelk was not.
Yelk was the head coach of quality control but will be a defensive assistant this season.
Yelk served as the head coach of quality control in 2024 and the assistant to head coach Nick Sirianni during the 2023 campaign.
In 2024, Yelk helped a coaching staff that led the Eagles to an NFL-record-tying 18 regular-season and postseason wins en route to defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX. Philly ranked first in the league in total defense (278.4 ypg), passing defense (174.2 ypg), defensive points allowed per game (16.9), opponent three-and-out percentage (39.0 pct.) and forced fumbles (18, tied). Including playoffs, the Eagles totaled the most combined rushing yards (3,866) in NFL history.
Kevin Patullo is the other promotion, going from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator. He is a close confidante of Sirianni and is expected to call plays for the first time in his coaching career.
NEW HIRES
Parks Frazier – Passing Game Coordinator
Frazier previously served as an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. He began his coaching career with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-22, working two years as the assistant to the head coach (2018-19) before being promoted to offensive quality control (2020), assistant quarterbacks (2021-22), and pass game specialist (2022).
Although he is new to the Eagles, Frazier spent time with Sirianni during the 2020 campaign with the Colts, when the head coach was the offensive coordinator.
The former Murray State quarterback from 2012-14 Frazier helped Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lead the league with a career-high completion percentage (72.9 pct.) while producing a 101.4 passer rating.
Scot Loeffler – Quarterbacks Coach
Loeffler previously served as the head coach at Bowling Green from 2019-24, helping turn the program around.
After taking on an offense which ranked 99 in points per game and a defense that finished 125 in points allowed per game, Loeffler led a turnaround that helped Bowling Green earn its first back-to-back bowl game appearances since 2014-15.
Greg Austin – Assistant Offensive Line Coach
Austin is returning to Philadelphia after spending two seasons with the Jaguars, serving as the assistant offensive line coach (2024) and offensive quality control coach (2023). He originally joined the Eagles as an assistant offensive line coach from 2013-15, helping contribute to an offensive line that paved the way for LeSean McCoy, who led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards.
Montgomery VanGorder – Offensive Quality Control
Another Georgia Bulldog.
VanGorder is getting his first taste of the NFL after spending the last six seasons as an offensive quality control coach at Georgia. During his time there, he helped coach two College Football Playoff Championship-winning teams during one of the most dominant runs in college football history.
Cole Peterson – Assistant to the Head Coach
Prior to his arrival in Philadelphia, Peterson served as the executive director of football operations (2023-24) under head coach Trent Dilfer at UAB, where he helped lead the day-to-day operations of the program.
Peterson started his career as a 22-year-old director of football operations/player personnel director at Youngstown State in 2021, becoming the youngest individual to hold that title in college football. – Compiled by Liam Wichser
