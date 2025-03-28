Eagles Today

Eagles Announce Several Changes To Coaching Staff

Everything you want to know about the Philadelphia Eagles' five new assistants and two promotions is here.

Ed Kracz

Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Kevin Patullo celebrates with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Kevin Patullo celebrates with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles made their offseason coaching moves official on Friday. Most have been reported already, but the promotion of Tyler Yelk was not.

Yelk was the head coach of quality control but will be a defensive assistant this season.

Yelk served as the head coach of quality control in 2024 and the assistant to head coach Nick Sirianni during the 2023 campaign.

In 2024, Yelk helped a coaching staff that led the Eagles to an NFL-record-tying 18 regular-season and postseason wins en route to defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX. Philly ranked first in the league in total defense (278.4 ypg), passing defense (174.2 ypg), defensive points allowed per game (16.9), opponent three-and-out percentage (39.0 pct.) and forced fumbles (18, tied). Including playoffs, the Eagles totaled the most combined rushing yards (3,866) in NFL history.

Kevin Patullo is the other promotion, going from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator. He is a close confidante of Sirianni and is expected to call plays for the first time in his coaching career.

NEW HIRES

Parks Frazier – Passing Game Coordinator

Frazier previously served as an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. He began his coaching career with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-22, working two years as the assistant to the head coach (2018-19) before being promoted to offensive quality control (2020), assistant quarterbacks (2021-22), and pass game specialist (2022).

Although he is new to the Eagles, Frazier spent time with Sirianni during the 2020 campaign with the Colts, when the head coach was the offensive coordinator.

The former Murray State quarterback from 2012-14 Frazier helped Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lead the league with a career-high completion percentage (72.9 pct.) while producing a 101.4 passer rating.

Scot Loeffler
Sep 21, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Bowling Green Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler speaks with quarterback Connor Bazelak (7) during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Scot Loeffler – Quarterbacks Coach

Loeffler previously served as the head coach at Bowling Green from 2019-24, helping turn the program around.

After taking on an offense which ranked 99 in points per game and a defense that finished 125 in points allowed per game, Loeffler led a turnaround that helped Bowling Green earn its first back-to-back bowl game appearances since 2014-15.

Greg Austin – Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Austin is returning to Philadelphia after spending two seasons with the Jaguars, serving as the assistant offensive line coach (2024) and offensive quality control coach (2023). He originally joined the Eagles as an assistant offensive line coach from 2013-15, helping contribute to an offensive line that paved the way for LeSean McCoy, who led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards.

Montgomery VanGorder – Offensive Quality Control

Another Georgia Bulldog.

VanGorder is getting his first taste of the NFL after spending the last six seasons as an offensive quality control coach at Georgia. During his time there, he helped coach two College Football Playoff Championship-winning teams during one of the most dominant runs in college football history.

Cole Peterson – Assistant to the Head Coach

Prior to his arrival in Philadelphia, Peterson served as the executive director of football operations (2023-24) under head coach Trent Dilfer at UAB, where he helped lead the day-to-day operations of the program.

Peterson started his career as a 22-year-old director of football operations/player personnel director at Youngstown State in 2021, becoming the youngest individual to hold that title in college football. – Compiled by Liam Wichser

More NFL: Dominant Dozen: Leadership, Playmaking Lands Linebacker At No. 9

Published |Modified
Ed Kracz
ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News