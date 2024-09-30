Eagles-Bucs: Inside the Snap Counts From Saquon Barkley To Quinyon Mitchell
Here is an Eagles snap-count analysis for some players after they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33-16, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium:
OFFENSE
Saquon Barkley. After averaging 61 snaps per game in three games, the running back got just 32 against the Bucs. A lot of that had to do with the Eagles shutting him down after it became apparent that a loss was imminent, which seemed to be after the Bucs went up three scores with just over 12 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. That decision helped lead to Kenny Gainwell getting a season-high 25 snaps.
Will Shipley. The rookie started the game, lined up in a two-back set, but was never heard from again on the offense. It was his only snap, though he played 19 on special teams.
Jahan Dotson. The receiver got 86 percent of the snaps (46), which was more than any other receiver. He was targeted four times but had just two catches for 11 yards. The Eagles don’t seem confident in actually letting him run a route much beyond the line of scrimmage, and that is curious.
Tyler Steen. The seven snaps the backup offensive lineman got were noteworthy because he entered the game to take over at left guard when Cam Jurgens left briefly for heat-related illness, and Landon Dickerson moved from left guard to center. Why the Eagles didn’t insert Nick Gates at center is unknown right now, but isn’t that why he is here? Isn’t that why the Eagles cut and lost Patrick Johnson to the Giants, to make room for Gates on the 53-man roster?
DEFENSE
Quinyon Mitchell. The heat didn’t bother Quinyon Mitchell in the least. The rookie was the only defender to play all 100 percent of the snaps. The cornerback made six tackles and had this third pass breakup in the end zone of the season, this one against Mike Evans on a third-down throw from the 1-yard line.
Nakobe Dean. The linebacker got the second-most snaps on defense with 75 (97 percent) and finished with the third-most tackles on the team with seven behind Darius Slay (nine) and Tristin McCollum (eight). Imagine if Dean actually could have added the four tackles he was charged with missing. He would have threatened his career-high in tackles of 13 set last year against Washington.
Thomas Booker. Every time the backup defensive tackle is on the field, he shows up on the stat sheet. In 24 snaps, he made two solo tackles and assisted on two others. In four games, he has been credited with eight tackles – five solo, three assisted – and two tackles for loss in just 51 snaps. That’s better than Jordan Davis, who has played 130 snaps and has six tackles – three solo, three assisted – and one TFL.
Eli Ricks. The backup cornerback didn’t play any defensive snaps but got seven on special teams. Is there a bigger wasted roster spot right now than the one Ricks has? That's not a knock against him because he would likely be claimed by another team like Johnson was if cut, but the Eagles have plenty of depth at cornerback. Ricks has been inactive for two games and has just eight special team snaps in four games. Perhaps he will be released when the Eagles activate safety Sydney Brown from the PUP list, probably at some point before they play again on Oct. 13.
