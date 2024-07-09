Eagles Called Top Landing Spot For Surprisingly Available Star Safety
Will the Philadelphia Eagles use up any of their remaining cap space before training camp?
Philadelphia has the means to get another deal or two done in free agency but hasn't been as active recently after a flurry of moves early on in the offseason. The Eagles are in a great spot right now and don't need to make another move, but it couldn't hurt with prices expected to drop with training camp right around the corner.
One player who has been mentioned as a fit for the Eagles seemingly every week is former Denver Broncos superstar safety Justin Simmons. The four-time All-Pro somehow still is looking for his next opportunity and the Eagles have a need at safety.
A partnership makes a lot of sense but Philadelphia hasn't made a move yet so it's unclear if it actually wants to make any more additions or roll with what it currently has.
While this may be the case, the Eagles were listed as one of the top landing spots for Simmons by Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson.
"Justin Simmons was one of the best players available in NFL free agency when he was released by the Denver Broncos," Johnson said. "Months later, he’s still one of the top NFL free agents right now. The 30-year-old earned second-team All-Pro honors this past season, though, he isn’t quite the playmaker we saw in 2022. What Simmons can do is be a solid all-around safety who rarely makes mistakes and sticks to his assignments. He’s perfect for a Super Bowl contender or a young defense. Justin Simmons landing spots: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles"
It doesn't make much sense that Johnson still is available but he should find a new home soon and it would make sense if it was in Philadelphia.
