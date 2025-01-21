Eagles' CBs Make All-Rookie Team
PHILADELPHIA - Howie Roseman went cornerback-heavy at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft and it paid off big for the top-ranked Eagles defense.
Quinyon Mitchell, the 17th overall pick in April of last year, and Copper DeJean, No. 40 overall, were both named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2024 All-Rookie Team.
Mitchell, Philadelphia's starting outside corner opposite Darius Slay, started 16 games in the regular season and finished his rookie season with 46 tackles with 12 pass breakups while playing 91% of the team's defensive snaps.
Mitchell has also started the two playoff games to date and recorded his first career interception against Green Bay in the Wild Card Round before leaving after just nine snaps with a shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.
Mitchell is expected to play in the NFC Championship Game against Washington on Jan. 26.
DeJean had a slower start due to a pre-training camp hamstring injury that cost the Iowa product about three weeks in the summer.
Like Mitchell, DeJean played in 16 games but didn't get significant playing time on defense until after the Eagles' Week 5 bye week. Since then, DeJean has been Philadelphia's slot CB and developed into one of the best in the NFL even generating All-Pro votes.
DeJean finished with 50 tackles -- three for loss -- one-half sack, a quarterback hit, two QB pressures, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three fumble revoveries while playing 60% of the defensive snaps.
He also took over the team's punt-returning duties after a shoulder injury derailed Britain Covey's season generating just over 10.0 yards per return on 21 attempts.
