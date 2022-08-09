Eagles' Center Jason Kelce Having Elbow Surgery

PHILADELPHIA - Jason Kelce was absent from practice on a steamy Tuesday morning and there was good reason for that.

The Eagles' All-Pro center is having what the team described as a "routine cleanout" on his elbow after trying to work through some discomfort.

The team's medical staff and Kelce agreed that arthroscopic surgery was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery.

Kelce is in the midst of a 122-game consecutive starting streak that dates back to 2014 with the Sept. 11 opener in Detroit just over a month away.

The timing is key because the typical timeframe for that type of surgery is 4 to 6 weeks.

Kelce, though, is known for his toughness so it would be an upset if he didn't play against the Lions.

All surgeries are different but former Falcons receiver Roddy White underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late August in 2015 and was able to return for the Atlanta opener that season against Philadelphia on Sept. 14.

The good news, if there is any, is that Cam Jurgens seems to have a good grasp of the playbook and has had a solid camp if he has to be called upon.

The rookie second-round pick took the first-team reps on Tuesday in Kelce's absence as he did at the start of camp when the veteran was ramping up after a recent bout of COVID.

Philadelphia has a number of other players capable of playing the position but will want starting guards Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo to stay put.

Second-year player Jack Anderson and the recently-signed Cameron Tom will hold down the fort for the preseason behind Jurgens.

Brett Toth, who can also play center, remains on the PUP list after tearing his ACL in Week 18 of last season.

The Eagles preseason opener is Friday against the New York Jets.

