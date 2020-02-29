EAGLES COMBINE CONFIDENTIAL: Running Backs

INDIANAPOLIS – Forget the sexy picks, runners like Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins, Georgia’s D’Andre Swift and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. They won’t be Eagles, even though the team needs to find somebody to build around running back Miles Sanders.

Sanders was taken in the second-round last year, which was an anomaly, because the Eagles don’t typically go after a running back that high. Selecting the rookie paid big dividends as Sanders collected 1,556 total yards – 818 rushing, 509 receiving and 229 returning.

Now, they need to find his complement.

Jordan Howard is a free agent so there’s a good chance it won’t be him. Corey Clement is a restricted free agent. Boston Scott will be one of the runners in Doug Pederson’s backfield, but the Eagles head coach likes to use a committee approach.

That means the Eagles will be on the lookout for one in the draft, and there were some good ones at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

On Friday night, the running backs will take over Lucas Oil Stadium to go through their drills, including the 40-yard dash.

Here are some the Eagles could look out from the late third round on:

ENO BENJAMIN

School: Arizona State

Size: 5-9, 207

College career: Highly productive three-down back with 27 career catches. He topped 1,000 yards rushing in each of last two seasons, with 1,642 and 16 touchdowns two years ago. He scored 27 career TDs and averaged 5.0 yards per carry.

Projected round: 3-5

Quote: “I would say my will to compete (is what separates him from rest of running back class). I know a lot of these guys, they're great guys, but at the end of the day I felt like I bring a lot to the table.

“I would say the best part of my game is being able to make the first man miss and stay up in contact battles are the things that I pride myself on. One thing I would say I think I could improve on; I would say pass protection - not from a physical standpoint or willingness - more so the technique of it.”

LAMICAL PERINE

School: Florida

Size: 5-11, 211

College career: Perine was a solid pass catcher, with 72 receptions in his career. He did not, however, pile up yards on the ground, gaining 676 on 132 carries last year.

Projected round: 3-4

Quote: “(I’m) a guy who can catch the ball out of the backfield, pass protect, anything. I am a competitor and I feel like that is one of the biggest things they taught me at Florida, just to be able to compete. A lot of teams pretty much know I can run the ball, so they were also happy to see me catch the ball out of the backfield as well.

“You can’t be one-dimensional in this game. I feel like you have to be able to do everything and that is one of my biggest traits. I am not just a one-dimensional guy. I am able to catch the ball out of the backfield and do everything the NFL wants these days. I feel like I can contribute really early.”

KE’SHAWN VAUGHN

School: Vanderbilt

Size: 5-9, 214

College career: Solid pass catcher out of backfield with 66 career receptions, including 28 last year. He had more than 1,000 yards rushing the past two seasons with 30 career touchdowns. Began his career at the University of Illinois before transferring after two seasons.

Projected round: 3-5

Quote: “Catching is something I've been focusing on for a long time now. Before college, I was never really catching the ball out of the backfield unless it was a ‘Y’ route. You get to college and you got to adjust. You're on more routes because you get inserted into the pass concept, so I gained more confidence in myself as a natural catcher. That's something I take much pride in. That's kind of something I showed last season.”

A.J. DILLON

School: Boston College

Size: 6-0, 250

College career: Dillon is a battering ram between the tackles, just like LeGarrette Blount was in his prime. His legs are built like a linemen’s and he uses that power to his advantage. He was highly productive at BC, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three years, including a career-high 1,685 last year with 14 touchdowns. Had 38 career rushing TDs. Only knock is his ability to catch. He had just 21 receptions in three years.

Projected round: 3-5

Quote: “I don't feel like (my pass catching skills) are underrated. That's an opinion. I don't really focus too much on what outside media has to say about my game. I know what I can do or what I bring to the table and I would say that opinion comes from lack of opportunity, not lack of skill. When I've had the opportunity to catch the ball, I've done it to the best of my ability to do that and I've done that at a high level and I made tough catches. We're just a run heavy offense and that's just how we play it.”

RAYMOND CALAIS

School: Louisiana-Lafayette

Size: 5-18, 188

College career: One scout compared him to Donnel Pumphrey, and that is frightening for Eagles fans. Calais, who had informal talks with the Eagles, is probably more of a gadget type of back in the NFL and is a solid kickoff returner, averaging 25.2 yards on 99 kick returns with two touchdowns.

Projected round: 6-7, undrafted

Quote: “My coaches told me to put my head down and work, don’t worry about all those exciting runs, all the media aspects of (the Combine), just go out there and perform because if you do well people are going to take notice. Stay humble and love the game, and I love this game and want to continue playing it.

“This running back class is really good, (but) I see myself separating with my speed (ran a 5.5 in the 40) and show the coaches I can catch the ball. I definitely hope to get drafted, but I don’t know what round I’ll fall in, so I have to grind it out.”