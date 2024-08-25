Eagles Could Keep James Bradberry: "Excited He’s Here And Has Versatility"
PHILADELPHIA – The binoculars were out, and the field was being scanned for James Bradberry during warmups for Saturday’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. There was no sign of him until Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. broke down the huddle and the players shuffled off the field to the locker room for final preparations about 15 minutes before kickoff.
That’s when Bradberry was located in street clothes. He had been out there after all.
He wouldn’t be playing, though, but he hadn’t been traded and he hadn’t been cut. Not yet. Maybe not even after the Eagles make their final cut to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m.
If Bradberry’s presence comes at the cost of keeping someone like Tristin McCollum, who has taken a big leap forward from Year 1 to Year 2, then it would be a mistake. McCollum probably wouldn’t clear waivers Another team would probably snap him up before Philly could bring him back to the practice squad.
Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked why Bradberry didn’t suit up on Saturday. He is after all learning how to play safety for the first time in his going-on-nine-year career.
“Everybody had different reasons for why they didn’t play,” said the coach. “With James, again, same deal. We felt like he was in a position where we were comfortable and that’s why he didn’t play.”
Does that mean Bradberry is safe and will still be on the team when Tuesday evening arrives?
Here’s Sirianni again: “Obviously we like James, had some really good moments here and had some really good — has been a great teammate. Made some great plays here. And so, I’m excited that he’s here and has the versatility that he has.”
There are teams that would love to have Bradberry, a solid veteran presence and locker room presence despite following up an All-Pro season two years ago with an off-the-charts bad season last year.
One of those teams very well could be the Eagles, though he is an easy target for national voices to project as a trade or cut candidate.
Having Fangio in your corner, the way he is in Bradberry’s, can’t hurt.
“He's doing fine,” said Fangio last week. “JB is a really smart player, he's experienced, and he's been able to carry over what he’s learned as a corner to the safety position. Now, having said that, it's still new. Every day he's being exposed to something new.
"That's why it's great to go practice against another team because you get to see new plays, new routes, and so it's a new experience for him. But, overall, he's doing good. Better than I thought he would do.”
