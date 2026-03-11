Eagles Biggest Roster Holes After 48 Hours of Free Agency

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have been hit hard in free agency so far.

On the bright side, the Eagles reportedly agreed to terms on a deal in free agency on Tuesday with Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen to go along with two tight ends in Grant Calcaterra and Johnny Mundt. Three solid moves, but there has also been a lot of turnover already for the franchise that continued on Wednesday. The Eagles reportedly lost big-name free agents early on in Jaelan Phillips, Reed Blankenship and Nakobe Dean. All three have garnered plenty of headlines, but they're not the only guys who will be wearing different jerseys in 2026.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that former Eagles pass rusher Joshua Uche is leaving to sign with the Miami Dolphins.

"Former Eagles edge Joshua Uche is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln," Schefter wrote.

The Eagles have plenty of time to plug roster holes

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Joshua Uche (0) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Former Eagles offensive lineman Matt Pryor is another guy who is leaving, as he reportedly agreed to terms on a deal to join the Arizona Cardinals. Also, fellow former Eagles offensive lineman Brett Toth reportedly agreed to terms on a deal to join the San Francisco 49ers. Overall, there has been a lot of turnover and potentially more to come with Dallas Goedert still out there in free agency.

With all of that being said, the Eagles are still in a good spot. Before free agency began, the Eagles locked up Jordan Davis on a long-term extension. That may not be a flashy, free agency signing, but it will act like one in the long-term. Landing Woolen also completely fixes the team's No. 2 cornerback question that lingered throughout the entire 2025 season.

There are still plenty of free agents left on the board and the 2026 NFL Draft to come in April. Right now, the Eagles' biggest need is the pass rush. Philadelphia needs a big-time edge rusher to replace Phillips. Maxx Crosby would solve the issue, but is Howie Roseman willing to meet the Las Vegas Raiders' asking price?

The Eagles need multiple pass rushers, especially with the depth taking a hit with Uche leaving. The Eagles still could use a clear-cut No. 1 tight end. Maybe that could come through the NFL Draft if Kenyon Sadiq is available? The Eagles need more offensive line depth, and there are plenty of options available in free agency, or also could be solved early in the 2026 NFL Draft. Finally, the Eagles need a new wide receiver No. 3 with Jahan Dotson out the door.

So, right now, the Eagles need multiple pass rushers, a tight end, offensive line depth and another receiver. Fortunately, there's a lot of time left in the offseason, to say the least.