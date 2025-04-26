Eagles Today

Eagles Draft Day Round 4: Another Athletic Defender

The Eagles kept adding to the defense with Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson.

John McMullen

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates after a sack against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates after a sack against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA -

The Skinny: The Eagles started Day 3 of the draft by selecting athletic defensive tackle Ty Robinson of Nebraska at No. 111 overall.

Robinson was a five-year starter with the Cornhuskers, a former teammate of Eagles' Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, and was a pre-med student. He was a versatile defensive lineman for Matt Rhule last season, lining up everywhere from nose tackle out to 4i for what was a 3-3-5 defense.

In Robinson's final season at Nebraska, he set a career best with 42 pressures, 12 1/2 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

At 6-foot-5 and 288 pounds, Robinson is more likely to settle in as a three-tech and 4i option for Clint Hurtt at least early on, working in a DT rotation expected to be headlined by Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo. He's regarded as very athletic, which has been a theme in this draft for the Eagles, who took Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in Round 1 and Texas safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round.

Philadelphia then later moved out of the fourth round by moving pick No. 130 to the New York Jets for picks 145 (fifth round) and 207 (sixth round). The impetus for that could have been Indianapolis selecting Iowa State left tackle Jalen Travis at No. 127. The Jets used No. 130 on Alabama safety Malachi Moore.

Instant Reaction: Robinson is an impressive young man who wants to be a doctor after football is finished, so he will certainly fit in from a character and work ethic standpoint.

The Eagles also had a need at defensive tackle after losing Milton Williams in free agency so Robinson will have an opportunity to work into the defensive rotation early in his career.

Should Have Selected: You can potentially look at Texas tight end Gunnar Helm, who went No. 120 overall to Tennessee, especially with the continued uncertainty surrounding Dallas Goedert.

Also, if the Eagles did move out at No. 130 because the Colts got Travis three picks earlier an argument could have been made to secure the lengthy Iowa State OT earlier.

