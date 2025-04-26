Eagles Today

Physicality 'Oozes Off The Tape' For Eagles' Second-Round Safety

The Eagles snared a potential replacement for C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Texas safety Andrew Mukuba.

John McMullen

Eagles second-round pick Andrew Mukuba speaks with reporters on April 25, 2025.
Eagles second-round pick Andrew Mukuba speaks with reporters on April 25, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
PHILADELPHIA - The offseason trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson put the safety position in the mix on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for the Philadelphia Eagles. So the decision to pull the trigger on the position was no surprise.

The player picked, Texas safety Andrew Mukuba, was, but it probably shouldn't be.

At No. 64 overall, the Eagles selected the former Longhorns star via Clemson, who didn't come into the process with the same kind of cachet as Notre Dame playmaker Xavier Watts or Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr., but did have more of what Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman wanted.

“It’s really hard to find cover safeties and guys who have the ability to come down and play over the slot, play in the middle of the field, have natural instincts, play the ball," Roseman noted.

Mukuba is undersized at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds but has a playing style that resembles a player 20 pounds heavier than that with a physicality and fearlessness that can't be taught.

“It just oozes off the tape how physically he plays,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said.

"Size, that never really bothered me," Mukuba said in a video conference call with local reporters. "I feel like how much I weigh, how tall I am, how big I am [doesn't matter], I can play the game at a physical level. It is what it is. Despite everything, I go out there and compete, go out there and play hard and play as physical as everybody else."

On the back end, what the Eagles want is speed and explosion, and Mukuba's 4.45 stopwatch time was behind only Oklahoma's Billy Bowman among the top prospects in this year's draft class at the position.

“In this league, there’s no such thing anymore as ‘box safety,'” Roseman said. “You have to be able to play in space. We talked about it last night. It is a space game. And the guys are just too fast and too explosive in this league when you get to the second and third level.”

"... It’s really hard to find cover safeties and guys who have the ability to come down and play over the slot, play in the middle of the field, have natural instincts, play the ball.”

Those qualities read like the template for Gardner-Johnson, a proven playmaker who combined for 12 interceptions during two different one-year stints with the Eagles.

Mukubu primarily played free safety during his one season at Texas and led a Longhorns team that reached the College Football Playoff semifinals with five interceptions.

In Philadelphia, Roseman noted Mukubu will start in the safety room with Joe Kasper but could also be in the mix to play some slot.

The only proven commodity on the back end for Philadelphia without Gardner-Johnson is fourth-year pro Reed Blankenship. Sydney Brown, a 2023 third-round pick, is expected to compete for the other starting slot. From there, Tristin McCollum, Lewis Cine, and Andre Sam' are the current depth pieces assembled.

If all goes to plan, Mukuba would like to start as the third safety, backup Blankenship and Brown, as well as the slot, and perhaps push to get on the field in a dime role.

"I think the Eagles will see his practice habits, his preparation, and the things that lead to positive performances on game day will really make him a great pro," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "Those are characteristics he had that will serve him well in the NFL.”

