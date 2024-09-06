Eagles Elevate Two From Practice Squad For Season Opener
The Eagles elevated two players from the practice squad for Friday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Veteran offensive lineman Nick Gates will be in uniform against Green Bay as will backup tight end E.J. Jenkins.
Gates was released at the initial cut to 53 to keep a younger player away from the waiver wire and there was an understanding between the Nebraska product and the Eagles that he would be elevated to the active roster for the Week 1 game when he was re-signed to the practice squad.
Tight end was also a natural assumption for elevation because Philadelphia only kept two at the position on the 53-man roster: Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra.
Veteran Jack Stoll may have gotten the nod but he suffered an undisclosed injury in practice on Aug. 29 and was unable to practice in the week leading up to the game.
Gates started 10 games for the Washington Commanders last season and has started 41 in his NFL career, including two playoff games with the New York Giants in 2022.
Jenkins, a first-year player out of Georgia Tech via St. Francis and South Carolina, will be making his NFL debut if he gets into the game against the Packers.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets in 2023, Jenkins spent two weeks on the Eagles’ PS last season and was signed to a futures contract by Philadelphia in January.
Even though the Eagles could only elevate two players from the practice squad, Philadelphia traveled seven members of its 17-man squad, which includes International exemption Laekin Vakalahi, to South America for the season opener.
Those who made the trip beside Gates and Jenkins were offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, quarterback Will Grier, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, receiver Parris Campbell and safety Andre Sam’.
The Eagles decided to travel a few extra players from the PS as a precaution for the NFL’s first-ever game in South America.