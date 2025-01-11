Eagles Elevate Two Offensive Players For Wild Card Weekend Vs. Packers
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles elevated two offensive players from the practice squad for Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend game against the Green Bay Packers.
Fullback Khari Blasingame and receiver Parris Campbell will be available for Nick Sirianni when the 14-3 Eagles host the 11-6 Packers.
Blasingame is expected to help as both a lead blocker for NFL rushing champion Saquon Barkley and on special teams while Campbell is insurance at WR with starters A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith coming into the game banged up.
Brown had just a cameo appearance at practice on Wednesday and missed the session on Thursday with a rest/knee designation. He was able to return to practice on Friday.
“I’m okay. It’s tough at times, but I’m okay,” Brown admitted after Friday’s practice. “... I know I’m banged up, but everybody is [this time of year]. I gotta be out there, give it all for my teammates, this city. Felt miserable last year [missing the playoff game] to just let it go like that and not being able to put my hand on it, this is gonna be different.”
Smith was held out of practice Friday with back tightness as a precaution and is expected to play.
Both Blasingame and Campbell were elevated the maximum of three times during the regular season. However, the clock resets in the playoffs and there is no limit to the amount of times a player can be elevated from the PS.
In the regular season, Blasingame, 28, played in three games with a somewhat significant role on special teams, playing 50 snaps in the third phase. He had just two snaps on offense and was brought in after linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren was lost for the season.
Campbell, 27, played in five games and caught six passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.
