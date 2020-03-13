EAGLES: Free Agency Primer

There’s always a Christmas morning feel around the start of free agency, with NFL fans eager to see what shiny new players will be added to their rosters when the league’s new year begins.

COVID-19 is spoiling that feeling, with the disease cancelling just about everything to do with sports.

The NFL has not taken that route yet as t pertains to the start of its new league year, which is also the beginning of free agency.

This year, the official start date is 4 p.m. on Wednesday. It usually begins sooner with a three-day open window to talk with prospective free agents, which is supposed to begin Monday, though that could change at any point over the weekend. And with the Eagles’ facility basically closed after team owner Jeffrey Lurie told employees to stay home starting Friday, it doesn’t seem possible that free agents will have the option of getting a close-up visit with the organization to help sway them.

Here is a glimpse at the Eagles as they ramp up their roster retool:

2019 RECORD: Won their final four games to win NFC East at 9-7, then lost in wild-card playoff round to Seattle Seahawks.

2020 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

LB Nigel Bradham

S Rodney McLeod

CB Ronald Darby

CB Jalen Mills

LT Jason Peters

QB Nate Sudfeld

WR Nelson Agholor

DL Vinny Curry

QB Josh McCown

DT Timmy Jernigan

TE Richard Rodgers

DT Hassan Ridgeway

RB Jordan Howard

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai

2020 RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

RB Corey Clement

CB Craig James (exclusive rights free agent)

SALARY CAP

The Eagles are $42 million under the salary cap, per www.overthecap.com

The Eagles have already made decisions to offer contracts to pending free agents Jason Peters and Nigel Bradham allowing the left tackle and linebacker, respectively, to hit the market.

The are hanging on to punter Cameron Johnston, who was an exclusive rights free agent, after tendering him a contract for the league minimum.

Some of that space is expected to be eaten up by a new deal for safety Malcom Jenkins, who said at the end of the season he won’t return without a new contract. Jenkins is scheduled to make $7.6 million this season, so that figure will rise should the Eagles decide to keep him.

FREE AGENT GAME PLAN

It isn’t clear exactly which free agents the Eagles are trying to retain, but they will have some holes to fill in should they decide to part with running back Howard, offensive lineman Vaitai, cornerbacks Mills and Darby, and defensive lineman Vinny Curry.

The Eagles will likely also look at their quarterback position, with only practice squad player Kyle Lauletta backing up starter Carson Wentz. There is a chance they bring back Sudfeld, who has already spent three seasons on the roster.

With the team also light at safety, depending on how the Jenkins situation is resolved, the Eagles could also try to bring back safety Rodney McLeod. Lose both Jenkins and McLeod and the Eagles are left with only Rudy Ford and Marcus Epps at that position.

FIVE POSSIBLE FREE AGENT TARGETS

Byron Jones: The Dallas cornerback is rumored to be the Eagles’ top target, but he will not come cheaply.

Chris Harris: The Eagles were interested in trading for the veteran at last year’s deadline. He could be a fallback option at a cheaper price that some corners in the free agent market, but he does not fit the age profile at 31.

Nick Kwiatoski: The Chicago linebacker fits the age profile, at just 26, and wouldn’t cost as much as Cory Littleton or Joe Schobert.

Connor McGovern: Many have associated the Eagles with taking a center prospect in April’s draft, but they could choose to fill the need here. McGovern, who is from Fargo, N.D, is just 26 and former fifth-round draft pick from Missouri who can play both guard and center. He has started 31 games the past two seasons for the Denver Broncos.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: The Chicago safety is just 27 and is coming off a one-year prove-it deal. He proved he can play and he did prove it. He would benefit the Eagles mightily.