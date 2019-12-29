EAGLES-GIANTS: Live Updates and Blog

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The absence of Zach Ertz in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants was expected after the Eagles tight end suffered a broken rib in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

What wasn’t expected was the news that broke earlier in the day that Ertz also suffered a lacerated kidney in the collision with Cowboys safety Xavier Woods early in the Eagles’ 17-9 win and was taken to the hospital after the game.

The news was first reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The report indicated that Ertz has not yet been ruled out for a potential first-round playoff game next week.

It does call into question the medical staff’s decision to let Ertz return to the game after taking the hit.

The Eagles will win the NFC East and secure that postseason berth by beating the Giants. Should Philly lose, the only other way it could get into its third straight playoff spot would be for the Cowboys to lose at home against the Washington Redskins.

Whichever team wins the division, it will host a first-round game either on Saturday or Sunday against the loser of Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles will also be without right tackle Lane Johnson, receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jalen Mills on Sunday.

The loss of Mills (ankle) leaves the Eagles short-handed at cornerback, since the team’s other starting corner, Ronald Darby, was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the week. The Eagles will rely on Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox, Cre-Von LeBlanc, and Craig James at corner.

Johnson will miss his third straight game with a high ankle sprain. Both he and Mills had been listed as questionable on the Eagles Friday practice report.

Agholor also will miss the game with a knee injury that has prevented him from playing in his fourth straight game.

Quarterback Carson Wentz will have three recent practice squad players as his receivers: Greg Ward, Rob Davis and Deontay Burnett. Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who has struggled to practice much this past week with a foot injury, is the fourth wideout.

Offensive lineman Sua Opeta and quarterback Nate Sudfeld are the Eagles’ other two inactive players.

Eagles take field in pregame to cheers. Some boos, but drowned out. Figures to be a sort of home game for Philly today.

Giants take the field to boos - in their home stadium