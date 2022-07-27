Eagles Help Philadelphia Land Wrestlemania 40

Philadelphia will be hosting pro wrestling's biggest event in 2024.

Wrestlemania 40, the WWE's Super Bowl, is set for Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, the Eagles, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, PHL Sports, and WWE confirmed the event on Wednesday morning.

The last time WWE held its flagship in Philadelphia was Wrestlemania XV on March 28, 1999, at the then-named First Union Center. An announced crowd of 20,276 with a gate of $1,437,050 watched the first of what turned out to be a Wrestlemania trilogy between two of the industry's biggest stars: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

“Philadelphia is excited to host WrestleMania for the first time in 25 years,” said Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gregg Caren. “The combination of Philadelphia’s passionate fans joining forces with WWE’s worldwide fan base will create an incredible electricity throughout the city."

Since WM XV the event has grown dramatically and is now held in major stadiums over two days. Last year's event was held at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium and Wrestlemania 39 will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the home of the Super Bowl champion Rams as well as the LA Chargers, in April of 2023.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are thrilled to partner with WWE as WrestleMania makes its much-anticipated return to Philadelphia in 2024,” said Eagles President and PHL Sports Chair Don Smolenski. “We are excited to help showcase the industry’s most iconic event in front of a global viewing audience and look forward to providing WWE fans in attendance with a first-class experience at Lincoln Financial Field.”

In addition to the event, Wrestlemania week is scheduled to include Friday Night SmackDown, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, and the ensuing Monday Night Raw at Wells Fargo Center.

Other fan events will be in Center City at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and WWE will also host multiple community outreach events, including hospital visits and Be a STAR bullying prevention rallies, designed to give back to the Delaware Valley.Over the past decade, Wrestlemania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.

“We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40th WrestleMania in 2024,” said Kenney. “The week-long series of events will help put a global spotlight on our great city while also generating a major impact for our local economy.”

“On behalf of WWE, we are thrilled to bring WrestleMania back to the City of Brotherly Love,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

.