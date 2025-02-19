Eagles Hire Kellen Moore's Replacement, Also Bring In New Passing Game Coordinator
It was expected, and now it has happened. Kevin Patullo will be the Eagles offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore left to be the head coach of the New Orleans Saints after one year and one Super Bowl ring in South Philly.
The Eagles made the hiring official on Wednesday. Also, a source indicated the team will fill Patullo’s previous job as passing game coordinator with 33-year-old Parks Frazier, who worked with head coach Nick Sirianni in Indianapolis and spent last season as an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins.
Sirianni endorsed Patullo as his next OC after Moore left, which everybody knew was happening during the week leading up to the game.
“He’s been very important to the success we’ve had,” said Sirianni. “He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me a lot with different head coaching things and I can’t tell you I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, whattya think?
“That’s in everything. That’s in game, that’s out of game, that’s with scheduling, that’s with offensive stuff. I lean on him a lot.”
While it’s a new role for Patullo, he won’t be walking in a stranger to quarterback Jalen Hurts. One of the things Patullo said he prided himself on was his ability to build relationships with players, and said he still keeps in touch with former players Ryan Fitzpatrick and T.Y. Hilton.
He talked about Hurts during Super Bowl week.
“The more you’re around a person, the better you get a feel for them, and how they think and how they’re wired,” he said. “…I think really what it comes down to, is you want to get to know the person, how they react, how they play and what they like. I think that’s really, really important.
“Obviously, I’ve been with him since ’21. I have a great deal knowing what he likes and what he doesn’t like, and how to operate with him. It is important to have some people who understand how he ticks and works.”
As for Frazier, he was the assistant to Colts head coach Frank Reich in 2018 when Sirianni became Indy’s offensive coordinator. Frazier remained in that role through 2019, becoming the assistant quarterbacks coach for two seasons and then the interim OC in 2022. In 2023, Frazier was passing game coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.
More NFL: Eagles Howie Roseman May Rely On In-House Options To Replace Some Free Agents