Eagles Legend Raises Over $1 Million For Organization's Autism Charity
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles announced that Jason Kelce’s fifth annual Team 62 charity event at the South Jersey shore raised a record-breaking $1 million and counting for the organization’s Autism Foundation.
The fundraiser, held at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City on June 25, featured special guests as celebrity bartenders, including current Eagles players and team legends.
Since 2021, the future Hall of Fame center’s charity efforts each summer have raised over $2.4 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
“We would like to thank everyone who graciously contributed to this year’s record-breaking Team 62 at the Ocean Drive fundraiser,” Kelce and his wife Kylie, said in a statement. “The growth of this event over the past five years is a testament to the generosity of Eagles fans everywhere and their ongoing commitment to the global autism community.
Among the Eagles attending were left tackle Jordan Mailata, safety Sydney Brown, cornerback Cooper DeJean and the recently retired Brandon Graham.
In addition to the celebrity bartending event, funds were also raised through the third annual “New Heights Podcast” Beer Bowl at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club, a family-friendly all abilities clinic, a yoga class with Kylie Kelce on the beach, an online auction, and worldwide donations to Kelce’s Team 62 fundraising page.
“A lot of credit goes to Jason and Kylie Kelce – two respected members of our organization who serve as proud ambassadors for the autism community,” said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation. “Their vision, creativity, and support enable us to further our mission and reach even more individuals and families affected by autism.”
