Brandon Graham Last Dance: Eagles Legend Confirms 17th Season
It sure sounds like Philadelphia Eagles legend Brandon Graham will be back for the 2026 season.
It's important to note that there hasn't been an official deal signed as of writing. But Graham has publicly confirmed that he will not be retiring this offseason.
He specifically said: "Hopefully we can win another in my last season coming up," as transcribed by John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
It sounds like the legend is returning
Again, Graham hasn't technically signed a deal to return to the Eagles, but it would seem that he's insinuating that it will come. Graham has been open all offseason about the fact that he has been interested in playing another season. He specifically said if Howie Roseman comes calling, he will answer.
"If Howie [Roseman] makes that call, I’m coming back. One more," Graham said on "Brandon Graham Unblocked."
Then, Roseman insinuated that the door was open for Graham, while speaking to the media during combine week.
"I mean, Brandon Graham is always welcome in Philadelphia," Roseman said. "Obviously, when I think about what he's done for us as a player, as a person and then last year even when he came back. The versatility that he showed coming in at the end of the year and producing inside and playing defensive tackle. Just an all-time Eagles great. Future Eagles Hall of Famer."
Graham responded to Roseman's comments afterward and acknowledged that he didn't want to make a return mid-season like he did in 2025 again.
"I know what I told him before I left," Graham said. "I just wouldn't want to jump right in from the couch again. My biggest thing is trying to put another ring on it for one more. If we're going to do it, you know I would love to do it from the beginning."
So, clearly, this has been a topic that has been out there throughout the offseason. On Wednesday, he made the most definitive comments yet. He made it clear he has one season left. A deal hasn't been signed yet, but likely will come in the not-so-distant future.
