Eagles no Longer Allowed to Have Fans at Lincoln Financial Field

Fans will not be allowed to attend anymore Eagles home games at Lincoln Financial Field this season after the City of Philadelphia announced new outdoor restrictions on Monday afternoon due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Eagles sent an email to their season ticket holders letting them know they will no longer be able to attend the final three home games against the Seahawks on Monday night, Nov. 30, against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 13, and the regular-season finale against the Washington Football Team on Jan. 3.

The Philadelphia Public Health Department also will no longer allow indoor restaurant dining, with outdoor dining permissible for family members together and only up to as many as four, and, while stores will remain open, masks must be worn at all times and capacity for those allowed into those stores will be reduced.

The Eagles’ season began without any fans, but on Oct. 13 a plan was made in conjunction with the Philadelphia officials and the Eagles that as many as 7,500 people could be inside the Linc on game days. It was a figure that included players, coaches, staff, and media.

The decision was reached just in time for a three-game homestand for the Eagles, allowing fans to attend games against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 18, the New York Giants on Oct. 22, and the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 1.

Pederson alluded to no fans being at MetLife Stadium when asked about the team’s energy level in a 27-17 loss on Sunday.

“It’s difficult obviously without the fans, but both teams have to deal with it,” he said. “Can’t make excuses for it.”

Seeing an empty stadium that would normally be filled to its 82,500 capacity was a strange scene, to say the least, just as it was when the Linc was empty to start the season.

Now, it’s back to those eerie settings in Philadelphia.

The team will continue to have discussions with the city and notify fans should anything change.

