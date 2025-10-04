Eagles' 'Optimistic Realist' Waits Patiently To Be Let Loose
PHILADELPHIA - Nakobe Dean finished his first week of practice since suffering a torn patellar tendon in January as a full participant at Friday’s Eagles’ practice.
However, Dean had already taken to social media and spilled the beans that he would not be activated off the PUP list before Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, despite the open roster spot that is likely there for the impending return of the defensive leader.
The Eagles finally confirmed that Friday afternoon by ruling Dean out and will continue his 21-day practice window in what will be a subsequent short week with a Thursday night affair looming against the NFC East rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
“I thought he had a good week of practice,” head coach Nick Sirianni said before Friday's practice. “... It was awesome to get him back out there. He’s a great leader, great teammate. Looking forward to when we can get him back.”
That short week after Denver means only walkthroughs and no full practices. After that, there is a mini-bye before traveling to Minnesota for a Week 7 game against the Vikings.
From a common-sense standpoint, the Eagles will likely target Week 7 for Dean's return, and that might be why the Georgia product seemed disappointed that he was not activated for the Broncos on Sunday.
Earlier in the week, Dean said he’s "able to fully go now" after Day 1 of his practice window being opened.
Whenever the return is official, the Eagles will have a difficult decision identifying where Dean fits in due to the stellar early-season play from rookie first-round pick Jihaad Campbell.
Where's The Fit?
The presence of Campbell next to first-team All-Pro Zack Baun could mean Dean will be limited to a backup role and special teams duty.
There is also the thought that Campbell may be moved to the edge with the Eagles needing help there, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has consistently said that the rookie is not ready for that transition yet.
Conversely, Fangio is also a huge proponent for Dean, so maybe the veteran DC will develop packages to get Dean involved, although off-ball LB is not typically a rotational position in Fangio’s world.
“He played great last year,” Fangio said of Dean. “Besides being the signal caller guy and being a leader, you can't be a leader if you don't play good, and he played great for us last year.”
There was at least some consideration after Dean was injured in the playoffs against Green Bay last season to rotate veteran Oren Burks and then-rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr., but Burks played so well that Fangio never pulled that lever.
“We'll see when we get there. I don't think we're there yet,” Fangio said when asked about a projected role for Dean.
Head coach Nick Sirianni had a similar sentiment.
.“We’ll see,” was the familiar refrain from the head coach. “Jihaad has played good football. Zack Baun’s played really good football. Nakobe has played really good football in the past, so really excited about that room and the guys that we have in that room.”
In a contract year, Dean is champing at the bit to prove his worth.
“I control what I control. I know I can play,” Dean said. “I know we can go out there and ball. So I control what I control, continue to ball and get better mentally, physically, and emotionally.
“... I always called myself an optimistic realist. I’m real for myself, but we’re always optimistic.”
