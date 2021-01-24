Eagles Personnel Consultant John Dorsey Heading to Detroit

The Eagles weren't about to stand in the way when John Dorsey got a better opportunity

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles personnel consultant John Dorsey is leaving the organization to join the Detroit Lions, an NFL source confirmed to SI.com's EagleMaven.

Dorsey, a former general manager in both Kansas City and Cleveland, as well as a long-time personnel exec in Green Bay, had joined the Eagles earlier this year in a limited role to help with both pro and college scouting.

In Detroit, Dorsey is expected to be in a much more-defined role as second in command on the personnel side to new Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

While many speculated that Dorsey's presence could have been hedging due to recent drafting struggles with Howie Roseman leading the personnel department in Philadelphia the truth is that was never the case and the Eagles did not want to stand in the way when Dorsey got a better opportunity.

The Eagles weren't about to talk about Dorsey being inserted over assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham, director pro scouting Brandon Brown, director of player personnel Jeremiah Washburn and vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl, never mind Roseman himself.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke about what he thinks Roseman has built on the scouring side of the organization earlier this month.

"I see the people that Howie has attracted to our organization," said Lurie. "I think the last two major GM searches have all been raiding our organizations, for whether it's (Jets general manager) Joe Douglas or (Browns general manager) Andrew Barry,

"We have about five people in our organization that right now I could project that will be general managers in this league, and he continually replenishes, whether it's a John Dorsey or Jeremiah Washburn, or the list goes on.

"I don't want to leave anybody out."

Other key members of the department are senior football advisor Tom Donahoe, senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch, and director of college scouting Alan Wolking.

