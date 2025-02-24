Eagles Today

Eagles Plan To Accept White House Invite

Despite reports to the contrary, the Super Bowl champions are looking forward to receiving an invitation from The White House.

John McMullen

The South Lawn of the White House.
The South Lawn of the White House. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY
Despite reports to the contrary, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are looking forward to receiving an invitation from The White House to celebrate the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, according to a league source.

The organization is planning to accept the invitation and the tradition of honoring the champions is one of the aspects of winning Super Bowl LIX that the team is excited about.

In recent years the nonpartisan idea of honoring sports champions has been weaponized politically.

In 2018 after winning Super Bowl LII the Eagles did not visit the White House in what was a late cancelation.

Many players did not want to attend at the time and Philadelphia was prepared to send a smaller delegation led by then-head coach Doug Pederson and Super Bowl hero Nick Foles.

The first administration of Donald Trump balked.

"The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better, The White House said in a statement at the time. "These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

The Eagles issued their own statement in response.

"It has been incredibly thrilling to celebrate our first Super Bowl Championship," the statement read. "Watching the entire Eagles community come together has been an inspiration. We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season."

Individual players can make their own decisions on whether to attend again but recent reports that the Eagles declined an invitation were not accurate.

The idea of a political litmus test being applied to sports champions was always a silly sentiment and it’s a nice surprise that it may be going away with the Eagles’ help. 

John McMullen
John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

