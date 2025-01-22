Eagles Today

Eagles Practice Report: Hurts Estimated As Limited; Two Starters Are DNPs

Jalen Hurts is on track to play Sunday while tight end Dallas Goedert and center Cam Jurgens popped up on the injury report.

John McMullen

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Desjuan Johnson (94) and Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (39) in the third quarter in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Desjuan Johnson (94) and Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (39) in the third quarter in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles issued their first practice report on Wednesday, ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

The designations were an estimation because Philadelphia held a walkthrough and not a full practice.

All eyes were on Jalen Hurts after the quarterback injured his knee in the 28-22 Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurts was listed as limited, but he spoke with reporters after the walkthrough and reiterated that he planned to play against the Commanders. 

Hurts was walking well with no obvious limp or even hitch in his gait as Philadelphia tries to get him as close to 100% as possible for the NFCCG.

Backup Kenny Pickett was estimated as a full participant with the rib injury he’s been dealing with since subbing in for a concussed Hurts in a Week 16 loss at Washington.

There were some unexpected hiccups on the injury report with tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and center Cam Jurgens (back) listed as non-participants in the walkthrough.

Along with Hurts, receiver A.J. Brown (knee/rest), WR/punt returner Britain Covey (neck), right tackle Lane Johnson (knee/rest), cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder), and edge rusher Josh Sweat (ankle/rest) were estimated as limited.

Defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) was gauged as a full participant.

Covey and Young are both in their 21-day practice windows toward a potential return from injured reserve with the former’s window opening earlier Wednesday.

