Eagles Still Tweaking Things Ahead Of NFCCG

The Eagles have started the practice window for WR/PR Britain Covey and signed two veterans to the practice squad.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - As one of four teams left in the postseason, in a best-case scenario the Eagles have only eight quarters left to play in the 2024-25 season.

That doesn’t mean the business of football is winding down for GM Howie Roseman and the Eagles made a host of moves official before a walkthrough practice on Wednesday in advance of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against Washington.

The most notable development was staring the practice window for receiver/punt returner Britain Covey, who missed 12 of the final 14 games in the regular season, along with the Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff wins with a shoulder injury and complications from the original injury.

Covey ended up playing only five games in his third NFL season, amassing seven receptions for 34 yards and six punt returns for 46 yards. 

The Eagles also added a pair of veteran players to the practice squad in tight end Nick Muse and offensive lineman Cameron Erving.

Edge rusher KJ Henry was released from the PS after receiver Elijah Cooks was released Tuesday, which gave Philadelphia the two open PS spots.

Muse, 26, was a seventh-round pick of Minnesota out of South Carolina in the 2022 NFL Draft and has spent parts of the last three seasons on the Vikings 53-man roster and the practice squad.

At 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, Muse adds to the depth at the TE position behind Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and E.J. Jenkins. He has one career reception for 22 yards.

Erving, 32, is a 2015 first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, who has played 98 career NFL games, starting 58 of them and is a member of the Super Bowl LIV Kansas City Chiefs team.

Erving has spent some time this season on the practice squads of Houston and San Francisco.

John McMullen
