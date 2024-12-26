Eagles Quarterback Situation Remains Murky Ahead Of Clash Vs. Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - In this season of giving, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t in the mood to give up much when it came to his quarterback situation.
Asked from the jump of his Thursday news conference by Eagles on SI who would take first-team reps at practice later in the day, he defaulted to his natural setting of playing things close to the vest with injuries.
“I’m not usually going to tell you guys what reps or anything like that, but we have a plan of what we want to do,” he said. “We’ll see how (Thursday) goes and how warmups go and how individual goes and seven-on-seven then team.”
Of course, reporters are allowed only to watch about 10-15 minutes of what takes place and will be long gone by the time seven-on-seven and team drills commence.
The Eagles may have tipped their hand slightly when they signed Ian Book to the practice squad on Thursday morning. He is here in case Jalen Hurts cannot clear concussion protocol for Sunday’s home game (1 p.m.) against the Dallas Cowboys. Third-string QB Tanner McKee would be elevated to be Kenny Pickett’s backup with Book serving as the emergency quarterback.
Sirianni did not get into any detail on how Hurts was doing.
“He’s in the concussion protocol; we’ll get you an update after (Thursday’s practice),” he said.
Then there’s a question surrounding Pickett’s ribs. He was listed as limited on a practice report released by the team, but it there was no practice, so the report was simply an estimation.
Again, Sirianni wasn’t in the mood to hand out any gifts when it came to Pickett’s status.
“We’ll get you that,” he said. “You saw the report the other day, we’ll see how practice goes today, how he is and we’ll get you the report. We’ll see.”
The coach did admit that he really didn’t have too much information to give out even if he had it, but added that some of it has to do with competitive advantage.
“Probably a little bit of both to be quite honest with you,” he said. “Still waiting to find out. Again, when you’re in concussion protocol, I have no say in that, and Jalen has no say in that. That’s completely up to the doctors as it should be.”
