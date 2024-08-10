Eagles - Ravens Stock Market: Running Backs Impress; Elliott Recovers
BALTIMORE - It’s hard to call any preseason game a test. The closest you’ll get to that is a matchup with John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens.
Since Harbaugh took over as the Ravens head coach in 2008 Baltimore had been 44-14 in practice games, including a historic 24-game run that ended last year a week after the Ravens started the preseason with a win over the Eagles.
Philadelphia got as much revenge as you can get in the preseason when Baltimore's QB4 Emory Jones suffered a strip sack at the hands of Patrick Johnson to offer a mulligan to Eagles' star kicker Jake Elliott, who had just missed a 50-yarder by hitting the right upright.
The practice swing for Elliott was enough to ensure that a 49-yarder with no time left sailed through to give the Eagles a 16-13 win.
Here's the Eagles' stock market in the game:
THE BULLS
-RBs Kenny Gainwell and Will Shipley - There was no Saquon Barkley so Kenny Gainwell started and flashed plenty of juice en route to 23 yards on four carries before giving way to rookie Will Shipley, who also provided solid production with 23 yards on seven totes. Gainwell was also was part of the new kickoff-returning duo with Isaiah Rodgers.
Shipley also got loose on a play-action look for a 7-yard TD reception even though Kenny Pickett didn’t sell the fake. Shipley also served as the personal protector on some of Braden Mann’s punts and had a stop in special teams coverage. The adage of the more you can do is applying to both RBs.
-CB Quinyon Mitchell - Mitchell produced some nice reps on both the inside and outside, including a PBU by jumping a Malik Cunningham route that was nearly an interception. It’s becoming clear that Mitchell will be on the field for significant snaps on Sept. 6 in Brazil against Green Bay.
-Edge Jalyx Hunt - Considered a developmental prospect by many, the Eagles’ third-round pick is showing a natural ability to get after the opposing quarterback. He was also active up front with three tackles.
-Linebacker Nakobe Dean - Dean remains behind Devin White and Zack Baun so that part isn’t good but he did the most when the red light came on with a solid pass rush and a better ability to close in coverage, including a PBU.
-Left Guard Trevor Keegan - The rookie fifth-round pick was usually involved with the space created by the offensive line in the running game in the first half.
-Eagles Backup Offensive Linemen - The entire second- and third-team offensive linemen were impressive road graders, enabling the Eagles offense to pile up 146 total yards on the ground with Lew Nichols, Ty David-Proce, and Kendall Milton also contributing..
S - Tristin McCollum - The backup safety provided a physical presence for the defense in the second half with four tackles, with some of them ones the Ravens will remember..
The Tush Push - No Jalen Hurts and no Jason Kelce? No problem. The Eagles used the tush push twice on fourth down – once each with Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee – and converted both times. It wasn't as easy as usual but it will be with Hurts in the fray.
THE BEARS
-PK Jake Elliott - It’s not time to panic for one of the best kickers in football. Still, Elliott banged a PAT off the uprights and then a potential game-winner from 50 yards with 16 seconds left hit the right upright. Tat’s notable especially when Justin Tucker is on the other side.
Amazingly, Jones fumbled on a strip sack on the next play by Patrick Johnson. Elliott calmly struck a 49-yarder perfectly to win it with no time left on the clock.
Still, that’s an uninspiring performance by Elliott.
-Third-Down Offense: Kellen Moore’s wasn’t exactly emptying the playbook but the Eagles couldn’t stay on the field and extend drives, going 1-for-6 on third downs in the first half. Things got a little better when McKee was in the game with deeper reserves.
-Downfield Passing Game - The Eagles' longest pass completion was an 11-yarder from McKee to Jacob Harris, not exactly an impressive debut even in a vanilla environment with backups. Philadelphia’s bottom-of-the-roster receivers had trouble generating separation all night, starting with impressive Baltimore rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins locking down Johnny Wilson, John Ross, and Joseph Ngata on the Eagle’s first drive.
-Honesty - The Ravens announced 63,636 since all the tickets are sold but maybe 35,000 showed up to watch the game.
STATIC STOCKS
QB Kenny Pickett - The backup quarterback got the start and played the entire first half and into the third quarter, finishing 14-for-22 for 89 yards with a TD. It was mainly underneath throws for Pickett and there was nothing splashy but he’s an upgrade over 2023 backup Marcus Mariota.
RG Mekhi Becton - With Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens all sitting, Becton was the only “starter” on the O-Line who played, albeit only for a cameo before Tyler Steen took over. That’s a good sign for Becton.
