Eagles Rework Contract For An Integral Piece To Their Offensive Line
Lane Johnson hopes to play until he’s 40, having said as much during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX. He took a big step in that direction, at least from a financial standpoint, when he and the Eagles agreed to a reworked contract on Monday.
One of the most important pieces on the Eagles, Johnson was given an $8 million raise over the next two years, with an additional $30M in guarantees. The right tackle, who will turn 35 in May, will earn $48M over the next two years, including $40M guaranteed.
There is no question the Eagles are a better team with Johnson in the lineup. Without him, they have a losing record.
The Eagles boasted the best offensive line in the NFL this season, and for the past decade or more, it has consistently been near the top of the league. Johnson, who will enter his 13th season in Philly, is a big reason why.
This past season, he was big part of a unit that helped Saquon Barkley rush for more than 2,000 yards.
“When I got here, I had people who showed me how to be a pro, like JP (Jason Peters), (Jason) Kelce, Todd (Herremanns), and we worked hard,” he said about this year’s line just days after the Eagles stomped the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX.
“As I’ve gotten older in the league, I didn’t say a whole lot, but I work, and these guys really bought in. You don’t have to tell them a lot. They’re extremely motivated by themselves. But I think what makes this offensive line so unique is just the size. You have that much length and skill set and when it comes to waves in the run game, they can only hold up so long.”
It’s an offensive line that will look a bit different in 2025 with Mekhi Becton leaving for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. The departure means the Eagles will break in their fourth right guard in the last four years. Before Becton signed a one-year deal last year, there was Isaac Seumalo, who Cam Jurgens followed. Tyler Steen is expected to be the new starter there. He has been with the Eagles for two years.
Jurgens, now the center, could be next in line to keep the offensive line together for the foreseeable future.
