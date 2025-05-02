Eagles Rookies Get Their Number, Then Begin Minicamp
PHILADELPHIA – The rookies were issued their numbers Friday morning, then had two practices later in the day as the Eagles’ rookie minicamp began.
The first practice was a walkthrough in the team’s indoor bubble. After lunch and meetings, they transitioned to the outside fields behind their NovaCare training facility.
Kyle McCord was the only quarterback among the 57 players that attended, which was a mix of the 10 draft picks, undrafted free agents and tryout players. Being the only QB in camp, McCord will have a heavy workload this weekend. His arm should be just fine after attempting 592 passes at Syracuse last season.
He will wear No. 19 this season.
The other rookie picks’ numbers:
30 – Jihaad Campbell
24 – Drew Makuba
95 – Ty Robinson
22 – Mac McWilliams
42 – Smael Mondon, Jr.
66 – Drew Kendall
78 – Myles Hinton
73 – Cameron Williams
93 – Antwuan Powell-Ryland
DEFENSIVE BACKS
This was the most represented position among the 52 players in attendance with 13 DBs. Three of them were undrafted free agents – Wyoming’s Wyatt Ekeler, who is the younger brother of running back Austin Ekeler, and Toledo’s Maxen Hook, who roomed with last year’s first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell when they were both Rockets. Andre Sam, an undrafted free agent last year, also participated.
LINEBACKERS
There were 11 at minicamp, including first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, who did not have a helmet as he recovers from torn left labrum surgery in March. Toledo’s Lance Dixon was the only undrafted free agent among the group. Draft pick Ryland-Powell was listed as an outside linebacker.
RECEIVER
Tarleton State’s Darius Cooper and Wake Forest’s Taylor Morin were the only undrafted free agents among a group of 11.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Like receiver, there were 11 present, including only one undrafted free agent – Rutgers’ Hollins Pierce. Laekin Vakalahi, who received an exemption last year via the NFL’s International Pathway Program, was also present. Pierce has generated some excitement for his size. He is 6-8, 341 pounds and could be a good project for line coach Jeff Stoutland.
DEFENSIVE LINE
There were four who attended, including last year’s undrafted free agent, Gabe Hall. In addition to him and fourth-round pick Ty Robinson, tryout players Michael Dogbe from Temple and Miami’s Anthony Campbell were on hand.
RUNNING BACKS
After not drafting one, the Eagles brought in two via the undrafted free agent route – Florida’s Montrell Johnson and Central Arkansas ShunDerrick Powell. Toledo’s Jacquez Stuart was in for a tryout.
TIGHT ENDS
Like running back, the Eagles didn’t draft one, but brought in a pair for a tryout – TCU’s Drake Dabney and Middle Tennessee State’s Holden Willis. Middle Tennessee State is where Reed Blankenship came from, and the safety was an undrafted free agent three years ago.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Eagles brought in a pair of tryout players – South Carolina punter Karl Kroeger and Dartmouth long snapper Niko Lalos.
