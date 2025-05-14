Eagles Schedule Coming Into Focus With 13 Games Reported
The slow leak continues, and at this point, Wednesday night’s primetime schedule release may not even be meaningless from the Eagles’ standpoint.
Wednesday morning began with a report that the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs would have their Super Bowl LIX rematch in Week 2 in KC. Both teams will be coming off extended rest after their openers, with the Eagles opening the season on Thursday, Sept. 4, against the Dallas Cowboys and the Chiefs playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Friday, Sept. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
That wasn’t the only leak that spring on Wednesday. Also reported:
--The Rams, who gave the Eagles their biggest playoff challenge during Philly’s four-game run to the Lombardi Trophy, will visit Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4.
--In Week 6, and on Thursday Oct. 6, the Eagles will play the New York Giants in the Meadowlands.
--The two teams will play a rematch just two weeks later, when the Eagles host the Giants.
--Week 11 will bring the Detroit Lions to town in a Monday night matchup.
--The Eagles will spend Week 14 in Los Angeles when they play the Chargers on Monday Night Football.
--The Eagles will play in Buffalo in Week 17, on Dec. 28, and there’s no telling how much snow will be on the ground at that point.
--The Raiders and their first-year offensice coordinator Chip keyy will visit in Week 15.
--The regular season will end with a visit from the Commanders in Week 18, and just two weeks after the Eagles play in Landover, Md., in a Saturday game. Those two games could go a long way in determining the champion of the NFC East.
So, 13 of the Eagles’ 17 games have been reported. There’s a margin for error, however, and maybe one or two of the reports are wrong.
If reports are correct, the games still not revealed are the second game against the Cowboys, this one in Dallas, and away games against the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a home game against the Denver Broncos.
More NFL: Bigger Contract, Bigger Expectations For Former Eagles Standout