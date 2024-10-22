Eagles Set To Release Veteran WR
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are planning to release veteran receiver Parris Campbell, according to FOX Sports Jordan Schultz.
Campbell spent time on both the practice squad and the active roster for the Eagles this season, playing in four games and snaring six receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.
The veteran played 15 snaps (21% of the offensive total) in Week 2 against Atlanta, 35 snaps (50%) at New Orleans in Week 3, a season-high 48 snaps when the Eagles were without A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith against Tampa Bay (84%), and 13 snaps (20%) in this past Sunday’s 28-3 win over the New York Giants.
Head coach Nick Sirianni was familiar with Campbell from their time with the Indianapolis Colts where Campbell was a 2019 second-round selection.
Campbell was signed to a one-year contract in free agency on March 21 after a one-year stint with the Giants in 2023. He was released in the initial cutdown to 53 on Aug. 27 before agreeing to return to the practice squad the next day at the behest of Sirianni.
Campbell was elevated from the PS for three consecutive games: the Sept. 16 loss to Atlanta, the Sept. 22 win at New Orleans, and the Sept. 29 loss at Tampa Bay before being signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 12. He was a healthy scratch against the Browns the next day.
Campbell’s departure presumably opens up a roster spot for rookie receiver/returner Ainias Smith, who is on injured reserve and had his practice window opened on Oct. 07. The Eagles are closing in on the 21-day limit to decide on whether Smith will join the 53 or spend the entire season on IR.
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is another candidate to come off IR but his practice window was opened on Oct. 16 so Philadelphia has a little more time to work with when it comes to Albert O.
It’s unlikely Campbell will be brought back to the PS again because the three allowed elevations can not be rebooted.
Currently, the Eagles WR group on the 53 is light on numbers, consisting of Brown, Smith, Jahan Dotson, and rookie Johnny Wilson. Britain Covey is currently on IR with a shoulder injury.
The PS features WRs Danny Gray, Kyle Phillips, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint with veteran John Ross on the PS injured list.
