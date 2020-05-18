Eagles Sit on Sideline as Some Teams Begin to Open Facilities

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has given teams the go-ahead to begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday.

That won’t happen in Philly.

Southeastern Pennsylvania remains in the so-called red areas designated by Gov. Tom Wolfe. The red means that the state’s stay-at-home order remains in place, and that includes South Philly where the Eagles’ training facility, the NovaCare Complex, is located.

The Eagles aren’t the only teams whose doors won’t open on Tuesday.

Others impacted include the New York Giants and Jets and the California-based teams, Chargers, and Rams.

In Pennsylvania, there are currently 37 counties in the yellow phase, including Allegheny County, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Another 22 counties will move from red to yellow on Friday.

Philadelphia and its suburbs are expected to remain on the stay-at-home directive until at least June 4.

Here is a link to the state’s web site for further information:

https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx

The decision to allow team facilities to begin opening again is a small step, but a significant one because it shows a slow crawl back to whatever a new normal will look like.

It’s a normal that could allow training camps to open on time and the season to begin as scheduled on Sept. 10, though likely without fans.

The tricky part for Goodell will be to ensure there is not a competitive advantage for teams that live in areas where states are, for the most part, open again for business, such as Arizona and Florida.

The step to open facilities on Tuesday shouldn’t have an impact one way or the other since it doesn’t allow for coaches or healthy players to be inside.

It is open for as many as 75 staffers in an administrative capacity as well as for players who need to use the facility to rehab an injury.

The Eagles have some of those, including receivers Alshon Jeffery, who is recovering from Lisfranc surgery late last season, and DeSean Jackson, who had core muscle surgery in November.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson is also believed to be finishing up his rehab. He said after the season ended that he would probably be back to full strength by May or June after he had LisFranc surgery shortly after suffering the injury in the season opener last September.