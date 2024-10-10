Eagles' Star Addresses Social-Media Drama
PHILADELPHIA - There's no disconnect between Eagles defensive backs Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson stemming from the former's appearance on Dallas Cowboys' star Micah Parsons' podcast.
For those who avoid such things, Slay appeared on Parsons’ podcast after Gardner-Johnson and the Cowboys’ All-Pro edge rusher engaged in a social media spat with Gardner-Johnson over subjects like Derek Carr and Mike Evans. Slay ultimately "entered" the fray by sharing a chuckle with Parsons over Gardner-Johnson's rather large personality.
Slay addressed the issue on his own podcast but that didn't stop multiple reporters from following up on Thursday before practice.
"We all good," Slay said when asked about Gardner-Johnson. "I don’t know why it get out of hand like that. I know I didn’t say nothing bad about him, or nothing like that. But that was easy to clear up. It wasn’t that difficult. It was more for like, for the fans’ part … It was smooth. It was nothing that big."
Much of the angst for fans had more to do with Slay being chummy with Parsons and that's not changing.
"Me and Micah are real cool. I’ll most likely be on his podcast again," Slay admitted. "We’ve been friends like that way before football, and trying to be friends way after football. That’s what we do for each other. We help each other out."
Slay was also asked about Eagles fans questioning his leadership as a team captain.
"Fans have their perspective. I love all the fans, for sure. These guys didn’t vote me captain for no reason," Slay said og his teammates. "They know I’m not that type of guy. I’m a very happy-go-lucky guy. Energy guy. A guy that roots for everybody in this building.
"I try to give everybody the best type of concepts to help them be great at what they do. I’m always here to help Chauncey be the best he can be. I’m here to help Q [Quinyon Mitchell], and everybody in this building, honestly. That’s what my role is. That’s what I do best, just bring that light to everyone.
"I’m not one of them hard guys that would be yelling and fussing and yapping and cussing at folks like that. That’s not how I was raised."
Slay did pull back on one thing -- his clap back with personal sccolades to fans taking shots at his play.
"I just got out of hand. That shouldn’t be my character. I’m not that type of person," the veteran said. "But that’s the first time I ever let fans get to me. That’ll never happen again … But I did put a lot of work in this game … It’s cool. If I have a bad game, I do expect that."
As for Gardner-Johnson, Slays wants the playmaking safety to keep talking.
"Hell yeah! That’s what he does," Slay said. "He’s doing (the talking) for me. There’s stuff I’d like to say, but I like to keep my peace and just chill. 8 can say it for me, for sure. I appreciate him, man. He brings a lot to this team. He does a lot of great things for us. He’s a guy that’s gonna bring a different type of energy that I bring. We appreciate it always around here."
