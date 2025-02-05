Eagles' Star Misses Media Availability With Illness
NEW ORLEANS - There is a bit of a bug going around the Philadelphia Eagles in advance of Super Bowl LIX.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed his media availability on Wednesday because of an illness.
A separate NFL source told Philadelphia Eagles On SI at least one support staffer has also gotten ill in New Orleans.
With four days to go until game day, it’s not time to panic for the Eagles but it is something to keep an eye on as the game draws closer.
PFWA pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala will have a report from the Eagles practice later Wednesday.
Carter is arguably the Eagles' best defender and he's certainly the most talented, being named to the Pro Bowl and honored as a second-team All-Pro in just his second NFL season.
Carter has also picked things up in the postseason, registering 12 pressures, five QB hits, two sacks and one forced fumble. In the regular season, Carter was fourth among interior defensive lineman defensive linemen with a 81.5 PFF pass-rush grade, behind only Chris Jones (91.0), Cameron Heyward (87.2) and Jeffery Simmons (81.6).
