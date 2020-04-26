Eagles Supplement Draft Class with 12 UDFAs

The Eagles supplemented their 2020 draft class by agreeing to terms with 12 more undrafted free agents.

The crown jewels project to be four players who most analysts felt had draftable grades with three coming on the defensive side of the ball: Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams, Baylor cornerback Grayland Arnold and Montana linebacker Dante Olson.

On the offensive side of the football, the top get was physical Cincinnati running back Michael Warren. The Eagles also obviously like Oregon State tight end Noah Togiai and Western Michigan center Luke Juriga, who are both guaranteed $100,000 when/if they sign.

Others signed include cornerbacks Prince Smith of New Hampshire, a Philadelphia native, and Michael Jacquet of Louisiana, along with Army safety Elijah Riley on defense. Undersized Central Florida running back Adrian Killins, Morgan State receiver Manasseh Bailey and Iowa State guard Julian Good-Jones fill out the offensive side.

Here’s a thumbnail list of the players:

DT Raequan Williams, Michigan State (6-foot-4, 308 pounds)Williams was pretty productive as a senior with the Spartans recording 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He figures to be in the mix with players like Anthony Rush, Bruce Hector, and Albert Huggins for a back-end roster spot in what might be the deepest position for the Eagles with veterans Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Malik Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway doing the heavy lifting in Jim Schwartz’s four-man rotation.

An expanded practice squad under the new CBA almost guarantees Williams will be around as long as he shows the aptitude new defensive line coach Matt Burke and Schwartz are seeking.

CB Grayland Arnold, Baylor (5-9, 186)The Eagles didn’t address CB in the draft and Rasul Douglas remains on the trading block so Arnold may have an opportunity at a back-end roster spot if things fall correctly. He was very productive at Baylor in 2019 under Matt Rhule with six interceptions. He’s also got some return ability as well which helps.The Eagles are well stocked with slot-type corners after bringing in Nickell Robey-Coleman to go along with Avonte Maddox and Cre’Von LeBlanc but Maddox is likely ticketed for the outside now.

LB Dante Olson, Montana (6-2, 237)The Buck Buchanan Award winner as the top defensive player in the FCS, Olson was a production machine over his final two college seasons, amassing 330 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

The issue with Olson in his speed, a stark contrast from the Eagles’ two draftees at the position - Colorado’s Davion Taylor and Temple’s Shaun Bradley. The competition should serve as an interesting production vs. traits debate.

RB Michael Warren, Cincinnati (5-9, 230)Warren is a bowling-ball sized, between-the-tackles runner who could fit in as the Jordan Howard-like thunder to Miles Sanders’ lightning.

A two-time 1,000-yard rusher with the Bearcats Warren also faces a favorable numbers game, at least right now, with Sanders, Boston Scott, and Elijah Holyfield as the only others in Duce Staley’s RB room.

OC Luke Juriga, Western Michigan (6-3, 298)Jeff Stoutland always likes a developmental center for the practice squad. Last season it was Keegan Render and that’s who Juriga is likely chasing. Juriga got a $100,000 guarantee per an NFL source and $16K of that at signing so the Eagles think he has a chance.

Juriga was All-MAC as a center last season and started 52 games over four seasons with many at right guard earlier in his stay at WMUl.

The interior swing backup on the 53-man roster will likely be between Nate Herbig and rookie draft pick Jack Driscoll.

TE Noah Togiai, Oregon State (6-4, 250)

A productive pass catcher, Togiai hauled in 44 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns last season. He could be in the mix to push Josh Perkins and/or Alex Ellis as the third tight end behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

S Elijah Riley, Army (6-foot, 205)Riley was a playmaker last season with the Golden Knights in both phases, amassing 79 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and six PBUs. He also comes into a position of flux for the Eagles although roles are carved out for Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, Will Parks and rookie fourth-round pick K’Von Wallace.

RB Adrian Killins, Central Florida (5-8, 165)Killins is a Donnel Pumphrey-sized back/return specialist but has the kind of extra gear Pumphrey never had.

WR Manasseh Bailey, Morgan State (6-1, 195)Bailey snared 54 passes for 996 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bears last season but faces a tough numbers game after the Eagles added Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins in the draft while also trading for veteran Marquise Goodwin at WR.

OG Julian Good-Jones, Iowa State (6-5, 313)Iowa is known for its offensive linemen and Iowa State isn’t bad either. Good-Jones was a left tackle for the Cyclones last season but also played center earlier in his college career and projects to move inside as a professional. Versatility never hurts and Good-Jones was All-Big 12 last season.

CB Michael Jacquet, Louisiana (6-1, 195)A lengthy prospect who was second-team All-Sun Belt as a senior in 2019 after with 45 tackles and two interceptions.

CB Prince Smith, New Hampshire (5-10, 185)Smith played at Imhotep Charter and won the 2015 state title with the Panthers so he will be a local favorite. Over his final two seasons at UNH he produced 64 tackles and three interceptions.

