Eagles 'Talent' Extends Off The Field

The secret to the Super Bowl champion's success starts behind the scenes.

John McMullen

Former Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Former Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI
PHILADELPHIA - Talent trumps all and was the biggest contributor to the Eagles’ well-earned success during what was a Super Bowl LIX-winning season.

“Show me a good coach and I’ll show you a lot of good players,” Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni is fond of saying. 

Sirianni is hardly the first to speak those words. Still, it does highlight how grounded the coach is after becoming the first mentor in the Super Bowl era to start his career in the big chair by going 4-for-4 with postseason berths, along two two conference championships, and a Lombardi Trophy.

All of that success earned Sirianni a multi-year extension that almost assuredly made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

The talent in Philadelphia, however, spills off the field as well, with perhaps the top GM in football, Howie Roseman, and a coaching staff that features the most mimicked defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, and a host of well-regarded position coaches.

“We have the best O-line coach [Jeff Stoutland] in the NFL,” offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo gushed earlier this week. “We have the best tight end coach [Jason Michael], the best receiver coach [Aaron Moorehead], best running back coach [Jemal Singleton].”

On defense, Fangio might say similar things with defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, pass-rushing mentor Jeremiah Washburn, inside linebacker coach Bobby King, and secondary coach Christian Parker.

What goes on behind the scenes at the NovaCare Complex during the week helps spawn the product you see on the field.

Former Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett explained that in Cleveland this week.

"I'm extremely grateful for my time in Philly," Pickett said on Wednesday as one of the leaders in a four-headed QB competition that features another ex-Eagles backup, Joe Flacco, as well as rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shadeur Sanders. "I think I was just shown how it's supposed to be done, really, from the top down.”

“So when you get a chance to see what it's supposed to look like and how it should look on a day-to-day basis, not just on Sundays.”

John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades.

