Eagles Tight End Not Concerned About Stats Or His Future in Philly
PHILADELPHIA – Many of those April mock drafts had the Eagles drafting a tight end somewhere over the course of three days, with the thinking being that Dallas Goedert is 29, prone to injury the past couple of seasons, and wasn’t Zach Ertz 29 when the Eagles drafted Goedert in the second round back in 2018?
A succession plan made sense, except it was never hatched. At least not in the draft this past spring.
Then there’s his contract.
Goedert signed a four-year extension in 2021, which reaches its highest guaranteed salary this year at $6 million. Though he is signed through next year, he has no salary guarantee in 2025, but a cap charge of $11.8M, up from $9.1M this year.
His future in Philadelphia is certainly worth monitoring. A big year would certainly help, and Goedert believes there is one coming with a newly-designed Kellen Moore offense designed to get the ball out quicker to tight ends and one that is expected to work the middle of the field more than last year.
Despite missing three games last year with an arm injury, he still caught a career-high 59 passes for 592 yards and three touchdowns. His career-high in yards came three years ago when he had 830. In six seasons, he has 22 touchdowns, including a career-high five in 2019.
The tight end from South Dakota State is never one to concern himself with his numbers. Would he like 100 catches for more than 1,000 yards? Sure, who wouldn’t? But he is a team-first player.
“Winning is the most important thing, the personal accolades are something that everybody wants but they don't mean as much to me,” he said. “We got a really special team. So whatever I can do to help everybody on our team, we might have to throw it to AJ (Brown) and Smitty (DeVonta Smith) 150 times each and that's good with me as long as we're winning.”
Goedert was in Delaware County over the weekend, teaching football fundamentals to kids at a camp for those in grades first through eight at Drexel Hill Middle School, and he spoke about his future.
He told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he’s “not too worried” about his long-term status with the Eagles.
“I love being in Philadelphia,” he said. “I'm going to give them everything I've got and let the chips fall where they may fall. ...I still feel like the best years are ahead of me.”
The Eagles did add to the tight end room, signing C.J. Uzomah in free agency, bringing back Albert Okwuegbunam on a one-year deal, and signing undrafted free agent McCallen Castles to help loss of Jack Stoll, who left for the New York Giants in free agency.
E.J. Jenkins was also added after going undrafted last year and signing with the New York Jets. Grant Calcaterra, a sixth-round pick in 2022, had a good spring, drawing praise from head coach Nick Siriani.
Is it enough, or is tight end a position to watch in the 2025 draft?
The guess is the Eagles will draft the future of the position next April. It's time to start looking, though Ertz and Goedert remained teammates for three years before the Eagles eventually traded Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
