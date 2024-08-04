Eagles Training Camp Day 7: DeVonta Dazzles And Trot's Spot
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were back on the practice field for a full session Sunday morning after a bit of a mid-camp respite in the form of a walkthrough Friday and a day off for the players Saturday.
That came on the heels of a Thursday night practice at Lincoln Financial Field that was taken very seriously by head coach Nick Sirianni, not only from a player perspective but also when it comes to the operation and communication with the coaches in a year where there are new coordinators on both sides of the football in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio.
The Eagles went just under 90 minutes on an overcast humid day in South Philadelphia in a "yellow" session, the first in a stretch of four consecutive practice days.
The dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at receiver continue to show up with consistency each day.
Brown toyed with cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on a fade in a red-zone situational drill while Smith had the biggest “wow” play of the session when quarterback Jalen Hurts found him on a slot fade deep down the right sideline with Tyler Hall in coverage.
Fangio’s unit showed a little more juice than the last time they were on the field with some of the younger players standing out like second-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who recorded a sack, and rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who saw a noticeable uptick in first-team reps.
-The injury list grew a bit after the physical practice on Thursday night as well as an illness that sidelined right guard Mekhi Becton and cornerback Eli Ricks. Also missing the practice were LB Oren Burks (knee), RG Tyler Steen (ankle), and safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring). New to the list were receiver Parris Campbell (groin) and LB Brandon Smith (concussion). CB Josh Jobe was also limited with a concussion.
Becton watched practice with a compression sleeve on his right leg which was a theme. LG Landon Dickerson and Campbell were also wearing sleeves on their right legs. Dickerson is dealing with a knee injury and took most of the first-team reps with rookie Trevor Keegan also mixing in.
Without Becton and Steen, veteran Brett Toth got the first-team reps at RG.
The absence of Ricks and Jobe pushed up Zech McPhearson, who got some second-team reps for the first time this summer, as well as Parry Nickerson and undrafted rookie Shon Stephens.
-Rodgers again got the first rep at right cornerback ahead of Ringo and now leads that competition 4-3 after trailing 3-1 at one point. Smith called Rodgers more instinctive and Ringo more physical after practice. Whoever starts in team drills, however, takes the backseat to the other in 7-on-7s.
-Fangio unveiled a unique six-man front with edge rushers around Marlon Tuipulotu, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams inside.
-The LB rotation seems to be increasing not whittling down. Devin White and Zack Baun have been the default setting for all seven practices but Nakobe Dean, Ben VanSumeren, and Trotter all continue to mix with the latter getting the noticeable uptick on Sunday.
-The dime defensive looks had Avonte Maddox and rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell playing inside.
-With all the shuffling the second-team offensive line from left to right was: Fred Johnson, Max Scharping, Dylan McMahon, Matt Hennessy, and Darian Kinnard. Toth sliding over to get those RG snaps with the ones probably isn’t the best sign for Hennessy.
-The Eagles continued their emphasis on conditioning with the players doing a quick gasser after a rep group. In one instance receiver Britain Covey was running with the football after ending a period with a catch and Baun snuck up behind him to knock the football out.
-Third-string quarterback Tanner McKee continues to impress and is getting more second-team reps. The Stanford product victimized the third-team defense with consecutive Bang-8 routes to E.J. Jenkins, who also continues to impress.
-With Campbell out, John Ross, Covey and rookie Johnny Wilson got first-team reps in 11 personnel. Covey was the most consistent, including a 20-yard sliding catch with rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell in the vicinity. The Eagles also used Ross' speed to clear out for Brown underneath and also used Saquon Barkley as a decoy to do that.
-The Eagles practiced a situational period featuring end-of-game and end-of-half scenarios with very little time in the clock.
-First-year receiver Austin Watkins stood out with the third-team by attacking the football on a WR screen.
