Eagles Training Camp Overreactions Day 4: A Day For The Defense
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are done acclimating. On Tuesday the pads will come on (more about that later), which is always an exciting moment in camp. Monday had its share of excitement as well, so let’s overreact.
Here are five overreactions from Day 4:
SIGNS OF LIFE
The defense still doesn’t have an interception after four camp practices, but they made things difficult for the offense, perhaps for the first time consistently this summer. Jalen Hurts was under pressure by a front seven, which was active and flying around with linebackers blitzing from different angles.
There were probably five sacks that would have happened, including a pair from Nolan Smith on back-to-back plays. Milton Williams, Jalyx Hunt, and Tarron Jackson would have had the others if they were allowed to happen.
Defensive coordinator has done a good job trying to keep the offense off balance with a variety of blitzes, though none from cornerbacks or safeties, yet. On Monday, the defense did a better job executing what Fangio wanted to see.
“I’m not giving away trade secrets obviously, but Vic is obviously very experienced calling plays, calling defenses,” said left guard Landon Dickerson, who was a full participant on Monday after battling a toe laceration in the early days of camp.
“He's seen a lot of different coordinators. He knows the issues of every offense and kind of knows how to get under people's skin. That's the thing that we love. He's gonna call the best defense he can call to a play. Make it super hard for the offense. We gotta figure it out and we still gotta make the play go.”
ANOTHER SMITH IN THE MIX?
Brandon Smith is one of four Smiths on the Eagles roster, so standing out may be difficult. Yet, Smith made a play running with the second team linebackers that certainly did. It came when Ty Davis-Price made a catch in the flat, but before he could secure it, Smith showed a good burst to the sideline popped the ball out. It may have been ruled an incompletion in a game, but whatever it was Smith made the play.
Smith was drafted in the fourth round by the Panthers in 2022 out of Penn State, but the Eagles added him to their practice squad late last October. He played in two games for Philly last year and he shouldn’t be counted out in a bid for a roster spot.
The other Smiths - DeVonta, Ainias, and Nolan.
CONDITONING
The Eagles aren’t taking it for granted. Maybe in the past, they did. Maybe fatigue was one of the many reasons they faded badly down the stretch last year. Whatever the reasons, they have instated gassers at the end of each team drill.
“We've made a push there as far as doing some extra conditioning,” said head coach Nick Sriianni. “Conditioning doesn't have to look like gassers, where they're just lining up on the line and running back and forth. It can look different ways, whether that's in periods, like you see some of the periods that we're doing - I actually got the idea for the period that we're doing from my buddy from high school that he used to do in wrestling.”
The Eagles may not end up being the best conditioned team in the league, but they will be better than they were last year.
SEPERATION DAY
The pads will come on for the first time Tuesday morning after four days of an acclimation period. This is when we should begin to see some separation for players vying to start or to play a substantial role when the season begins.
“It's football,” said Dickerson. “It's how we play. …I'm looking forward to it. I mean, who wants it? Once you puts pads on it's a different animal than wearing T-shirts.”
SWEATY J
It will be interesting see how Josh Sweat looks with pads on. He is a proven player, with 35 sacks in 88 games, but his play slipped last year in the second half of the season when he did not record a sack over the final eight games.
“Everything has to fall together,” he said about his slump. “You just have to keep coming every play, but you don’t know when it’s going to happen. You just have to go hard, you never know when it’s going to come your way. I still feel young as hell. Time flew, but I’m ready to have my best season yet.”