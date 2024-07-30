Eagles Training Camp Overreactions Day 5: QB Controversy And A RB In Danger?
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ first day in pads delivered some excitement on Tuesday morning, Day 5 of training camp. And with that comes some overreactions.
Here are five:
QB CONTROVERSY
OK, this has nothing to do with Jalen Hurts, but everything to do with who his backup will be. The assumption was it was Kenny Pickett’s job to lose, with Tanner McKee assuming third QB duties. Pickett may be losing it.
After a solid spring, Pickett, a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers who the Eagles acquired in an offseason trade, has been up and down in camp. He struggled on Tuesday. Meanwhile, McKee made some nice throws and, so far, has looked to be the more consistent of the two.
Perhaps McKee’s best throw came when he found Ainias Smith cutting across the back of the end zone during the first redzone work of camp. Smith outran Tyler Hall and McKee hit him with a nice touch pass. Whether Smith was even McKee’s first read is unknown, but he did well in finding him.
MORE HURTS
It’s impossible to overstate the strong camp the now fifth-year QB is having. This is technically not an overreaction, but it just needs to be said. He still has not thrown an interception and he is getting the ball out as quickly as he can, though the Eagles defense has done a nice job the past two practices applying pressure.
Hurts had a dynamite TD throw to A.J. Brown, rifling the ball between two defenders who were very close to Brown. One of the defenders was Kelee Ringo.
The QB is also asserting himself with his teammates. When Saquon Barkley ran the wrong route in the red zone, Hurts tracked him down and showed him the route. That’s the kind of leadership the Eagles need from him this season.
RB IN JEOPARDY?
The Eagles cut cornerback Mario Goodrich, an undrafted free agent in 2022 from Clemson who made one start last year and played in four games. Who might be the next to go?
It could be running back Ty Davis-Price, though depth at that spot is important to get through the preseason games since Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, and maybe even Will Shipley may get limited reps when the Eagles travel to Baltimore to open the exhibition season against the Ravens on Aug. 9.
Davis-Price just has too many drops to consider him a threat to make the roster or even the practice squad. He had another one on Tuesday.
Last year, the Eagles kept four but Rashaad Penny, who retired on Tuesday, was a gameday inactive most of the year.
General manager Howie Roseman could start looking around at what’s available now or wait until the end of August when teams begin to chop their rosters to 53 players and grab somebody then.
GAINWELL GOOD ENOUGH?
One fan in the crowd recognized me and asked me if I thought the Eagles would re-sign running back Kenny Gainwell. I said, ‘no.’ Truthfully, though, I’m not so sure they don’t. It will depend on what offers are out there. Maybe he will be the next Boston Scott and return on a series of one-year deals.
Gainwell is having a good camp, and on Tuesday, looked like a better red-zone threat in the passing game than Saquon Barkley. In his second and final season at Memphis in 2019, he had 51 catches for 610 yards. He’s never had that sort of volume since he got here, but who knows what Kellen Moore could have in store for him?
OL DEPTH CONCERN?
You wonder how much of a concern offensive line depth is for the Eagles after they cut Goodrich to sign interior offensive lineman Nick Gates.
Landon Dickerson went to the trainer’s tent on Tuesday and, while he returned to the sideline, his day ended early. Brett Toth returned to practice in full for the first time after dealing with a hamstring injury, Trevor Keegan was supposed to be limited with a shoulder injury but played in place of Dickerson at left guard.
Jeff Stoutland said he wanted to identify his starting five as early as possible. That has been challenging; his depth even more so.
