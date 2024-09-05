Eagles Today

Eagles Travel 7 Practice Squad Members to Brazil

The Eagles brought a few extra practice squad members to South America for Friday's game with the Green Bay Packers.

John McMullen

Sep 4, 2024; Sao Paolo, Brazil; IFAF and NFL Global flag football ambassador Gabi Bankhardt of Brazil poses with Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop at community day at Clube Recreativo
Sep 4, 2024; Sao Paolo, Brazil; IFAF and NFL Global flag football ambassador Gabi Bankhardt of Brazil poses with Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop at community day at Clube Recreativo / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Even though the Eagles can only elevate two players from the practice squad on Friday, Philadelphia traveled seven members of its 17-man squad to South America for Friday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil at the Corinthians Arena.

Those who made the trip include offensive linemen Nick Gates and Jack Driscoll, tight end E.J. Jenkins, quarterback Will Grier, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, receiver Parris Campbell and safety Andre Sam’.

Gates is expected to be elevated as the backup center and the most likely second elevation is tight end E.J. Jenkins. 

The latter is because the Eagles only have two TEs on the 53-man roster – Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra – and likely need a third to give offensive coordinator Kellen Moore the comfort to toggle to 12 or even 13 personnel whenever necessary. 

Veteran PS TE Jack Stoll, the Eagles’ backup to Goedert in 2022 and 2023, suffered an undisclosed injury after returning to the team on Aug. 28 and was unable to practice this week before the team traveled to Brazil.

Receiver Parris Campbell could be the one surprise elevation depending on how much third-year wideout Jahan Dotson has learned about the offense since being acquired from Washington on Aug. 22.

The Eagles decided to travel a few extra players from the PS as a precaution for the NFL’s first-ever game in South America.

