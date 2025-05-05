Eagles Undrafted Free Agents And Their Odds To Make Roster
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles always seem to find an undrafted free agent or two who make their final roster. With the rookie minicamp ending last Saturday, what might lie ahead for each of the nine undrafted free agents as they gear up for a run at a roster spot?
There is so much time between now and when that decision must be made, and much can happen, but here's my odds on each of the nine, as of May 5.
Maxen Hook, safety, Toledo.
Odds: 10-1
He had a fifth-round draft grade by NFL Media, and there’s a lot to like about Quinyon Mitchell’s roommate while they were teammates at Toledo. Special teams is where he could make his stand for a roster spot. “He’s big and fast and he’s going to be a stud on special teams,” an AFC national scout told NFL Media.
Hollin Pierce, offensive tackle, Rutgers.
Odds: 10-1
Pro Football Sports Network named an undrafted free agent from every team who might make an impact. Pierce was the player they listed for the Eagles, calling him “a rare physical specimen at offensive tackle.” He is 6-8, 342 pounds with 36.5-inch arms. He was a four-year starter at Rutgers with 50 consecutive starts. The Eagles took two projected offensive tackles in the draft, so he has work to do if he wants to make the roster.
Odds: 10-1
Brandon Johnson, cornerback, Oregon. You can never have enough cornerbacks, and the Eagles need to replace three. He’s got a legit shot, especially because he can play the slot, something he did after transferring from Duke. In his college career, Johnson had 173 tackles, 22 TFLs, eight sacks, and three interceptions.
Odds: 15-1
Montrell Johnson. Howie Roseman has drafted Alabama and Georgia heavily, obviously, but he finally brought on a player from where he did his undergraduate work at the University of Florida, and Johnson is an inside hammer at 5-11, 212. His chances of making the roster likely hinge on how healthy/good A.J. Dillons looks.
Odds: 25-1
Taylor Morin, receiver, Wake Forest. There’s going to be a battle at this position after A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Could he be the next Britain Covey? The production was there with 2,974 yards and finished second in school history in receptions with 227 and fourth in touchdowns with 21. He’s also a skilled punt returner, finishing second in Wake Forest history in career punt return yards with 809.
Odds: 50-1
ShunDerrick Powell, running back, Central Arkansas. Just 5-7, 183, Powell makes up for lack of size with speed. Could be a gadget-guy, but Eagles already have one of those in Ainias Smith.
Odds: 100-1
Darius Coooper, receiver, Tarleton State. A stocky build at 5-11, 210, but averaged 19.4 yards per catch in his career.
Odds: 100-1
Lance Dixon, linebacker, Toledo. Has a safety background and a ton of college production, but, suddenly, this Eagles linebacker group looks legit with additions of Jihaad Campbell and Smael Mondon, Jr.
Odds: 100-1
B.J. Mayes, cornerback, Texas A&M. He was listed by NFL Media as priority free agent. Though not very athletic, he has decent size at 6-0, 187.
Odds: 100-1
NOTE: Giles Jackson, a 5-9, 187-pound receiver from Washington, was invited for a tryout, and he must’ve impressed enough, because the Eagles signed him to the 90-man roster and released Tyrion Davis-Price, a third-round pick of the 49ers. Add him to the receiver battle.
More NFL: Eagles Lose Howie Roseman's Righthand Man To Raiders