Eagles Won't Be Going To Australia - At Least Not In 2026
NEW ORLEANS – The Eagles became the first NFL team to play in South America when they went to Brazil to open the season against the Green Bay Packers. Owner Jeffrey Lurie had to give up a home game to earn that distinction, and it’s a distinction that belongs to the Eagles because they were announced first before the Packers were revealed as their opponent months later.
The Eagles won’t be the first team to play in Australia after the NFL revealed on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Rams will be the first team to play in Australia.
There was a report that it would be the Eagles. That report was wrong.
And before thinking that the Eagles will be the Rams’ opponent in Melbourne, think again. Lurie said earlier in Super Bowl week that he didn’t want to give up another home game, and even though the Eagles and Rams are scheduled to meet in 2026, Philly is slated to host the game.
“It’s an impossibility because it’s the Rams and we’re at home and we’re not giving up a home game," said Lurie.
The Rams’ opponent down-under will be announced at a later date.
Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata is from Australia and was hoping the Eagles would get a chance to play there.
“I’d love that, 100 percent,” he said. “But my father says ‘Show me, don’t tell me.’ So until then, Uncle Roger, make it happen.”
There’s a chance the Eagles could play in Australia in 2027. Mailata would be 30 at that point, and still under contract. The NFL has a multiyear commitment to play a game in Australia, but not necessarily Melbourne. Sydney could be in play in 2027.
The Rams, alongside the Eagles, hold marketing rights in Australia as part of the league’s Global Markets Program — an initiative that awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities.
