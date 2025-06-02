Ex-Eagles Scouting Exec Lands New Gig
PHILADELPHIA - Veteran scout T.J. McCreight is expected to join the New York Jets’ personnel department under new GM Darren Mougey in an unspecified role this week, according to Inside the League’s Neil Stratton.
A 25-plus-year veteran of the scouting world, McCreight spent five years as a player personnel executive in Philadelphia (2017-2022) before getting caught up in a shakeup after the 2022 draft.
At the time, the Eagles fired director of scouting operations Casey Weidl, the younger brother of the team’s vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl.
McCreight, Southwest Area scout Shawn Heinlen, and scouting assistant Evan Pritt also left as Howie Roseman prepared to revamp the scouting department following a series of high-profile exits. The latter two had expiring contracts.
Ultimately, Andy Weidl also departed later in the month to join his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers as assistant GM under Omar Khan, and the Eagles made two significant hires from outside the organization in Chuck Walls and Brandon Hunt.
Walls, who came in as director of player personnel, was promoted to vice president of player personnel in the 2024 offseason.
Hunt came in as the director of scouting before being bumped up to senior director of scouting in 2024. He recently left the Eagles to become the VP of player personnel for the Las Vegas Raiders under their new GM John Spytek.
Before joining the Eagles, McCreight spent five seasons (2012-16) as the director of college scouting for the Indianapolis Colts and also had a stint as the director of pro personnel for the Arizona Cardinals from 2009-11.
McCreight began his NFL career in 1997 as an East Coast area scout with the Baltimore Ravens and went on to work for the organization for eight seasons, ultimately becoming a national scout.
Recently, McCreight had been serving as head of pro scouting for the 33rd team, a website founded by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum and Eagles executive Joe Banner.
